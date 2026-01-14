Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
13h

I'm going with 'the coverage data is nonsense' because any 'reason' to explain nonsense can and will be used without achieving anything but create more nonsense. Mind you, one can hide a lot of actual issues (HAI) behind such nonsense explanations ...

Reply
Share
Ubetcha's avatar
Ubetcha
12h

Love your work. I have a question. We have about 1 million Amish and Mennonite in the US. The Amish do not vaccinate, the Mennonite rarely. Why are there not cohort studies on the transmission of disease in these communities? Studies on the rates of Autism, allergies, seizures etc.

There's a huge control group. I personally know a bunch of them, great folks. I see no problems with their kids, and they have a lot of them.

Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture