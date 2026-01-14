Among the daily torrent of Scare Agency alerts the two old geezers found this one puzzling:

In brief here is the story:

So the stubborn “flu” (we presume that means influenza, but we are not too sure) will not leave the shores of Albion, especially among the more senior citizens. The F word may be used interchangeably with anything that has an available vaccine, but we are not entirely sure.

The stubbornness is what puzzled the two geezers.

If you look at the influenza vaccine uptake up to 30 November 2025, you will see that we oldies have an average 64.5% coverage. Throw in the incessant media pressure and the “Superflu” nonsense (including the “stubborn” nature of objects such as viruses), and we are likely to be near the 75% mark. Which is what it hit in 2024-2025.

So?

Well, either the coverage data is nonsense.

Or

The vaccines used do little to eliminate stubborn pathogens in the elderly.

Or

The vaccines do not affect “flu” related morbidity and mortality in the elderly, so we need to remain concerned about “flu” levels.

Or

The shelves need to be cleared as a new generation of vaccines is on the way.

Or

A mixture of these explanations.

Which one is it to be?

This post was written by two stubborn old geezers.