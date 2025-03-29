This one is not a study; it’s an editorial linked to the release of a Cochrane review. Not just any old Cochrane review, the one on Physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses (A122 for short).

The time is November 2020, a crucial time for what follows afterwards. The Cochrane reviewers finished the 4th update in April 2020, so in a rapidly evolving global emergency, the review was delayed by 5 months, although the conclusions were the same as those of previous versions. Presumably, in the light of the editorial content, this was done to allow the Cochrane airways to be filled with “rapid reviews” including models and other non-evidence or low-quality evidence on the use of masks. Masks were of no interest to anyone until early 2020, but they became heavily politicised thanks to a few extremists and charlatan influencers.

The fundamental problem with A122 (2020 and subsequent versions) is that it did not reach the “right” conclusions. Based only on randomised trials, the authors concluded that there was a lack of evidence on the effectiveness of most interventions in preventing viral transmission except handwashing (or maybe hand rubbing) which decreased the risk of ILI by a modest but significant amount with a transient effect. The effect was visible only if protracted efforts to reinforce handwashing were made, such as teachers taking the pupils to the sinks at the end of each period.

The problem with the editorial was its title: “Policy makers must act on incomplete evidence in responding to COVID‐19” and its content, which contained statements such as:

“Public health officials must, instead, take measured gambles, based on circumstantial evidence from the reviewed studies and other sources. When protecting the public from harm is the objective, public health officials must act in a precautionary manner to take action even when evidence is uncertain (or not of the highest quality), particularly when the harms and costs of such action are likely limited.”

Such statements made by Cochrane leaders undermine the founding principles of the Cochrane Collaboration and the precautionary principle. They effectively endorsed using low-quality evidence, or in many cases, no evidence, to guide non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) use. As many have discovered, the restrictions and impositions of NPIs carry risks, and the associated costs have been astronomical, both financially and socially.

The editorial opened the floodgates for fortune tellers and stargazers to flourish during the pandemic. Policymakers turned to these mystical figures for guidance in a time of uncertainty and anxiety. Why? “Measured gambles” became an acceptable way to navigate the unpredictable pandemic landscape, said Cochrane.

Further interference with the 2023 update and the editorial gave flip-floppers and authoritarians worldwide a strong justification to introduce various mandates. As a result, two senior U.S. officials misled Congress on at least two occasions.

With this degree of interference and censorship from what used to be the premier evidence-based organisation as well as major movers (WHO and CDC), no one is safe- not us, not our children, and not our grandchildren.

Oh, we were forgetting the free personal abuse the editorial ushered in. Free and easy.

A thorough analysis of the shenanegans behind the editorial, the review and continued attempts to undermine its content, including Cochrane editors eliciting adverse comments is here:

This post was written by two old geezers who have been accused of having blood on their hands and being bozo fraudsters for sticking to their guns.