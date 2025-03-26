With a combined experience of reviewing evidence of over 60 years, we have seen them all - or so we thought. From the hospital doc who published the same study four times in different journals to get more days off (1 published paper equalled 1 day off), to “the cat ate my data”, to the nasty undermining of your own publication for woke reasons, to two researchers hanky panky in real life and on paper.

Share Trust the Evidence

Yes, but these are the outliers, you may be thinking. Well, they could be, but Carl dreamt up a new series for TTE called Studies that Misled the World.

In it, we will periodically showcase the worst examples we know. Poor science, wokery ideology, and appalling editorial practices from none other than the top revered journals, in most cases, flourishing businesses that took advantage of recent events to wage a war on science and free thinking. Forget Putin and Idi Amin; these guys are pros at looking after what is now a rotten edifice, propped up by researchers desperate to increase their impact factor, attract more funding, move up the greasy pole and, of course, big pharma reprints and sundry aid.

We hope you will enjoy the series and its appalling content. We kick-off with the strange case of the asymptomatic transmission in Munich, which had the powerful running around in circles and igniting the mass testing frenzy.

Remember that? The “screening” through drive-in PCR, carried out by folks in shorts and flip-flops, soon ratcheted up tens of thousands of cases of the plague.

Enjoy the ride and never forget.

This post is the first in a series about how the biomedical publishing industry and mainstream media took you all for a ride. The ride has been long, painful, and costly and is still going on.