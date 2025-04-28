In 2010, we met at New College in Oxford to discuss the methods of our updated and amalgamated review of antivirals.

The news of our upcoming update to the Cochrane review was circulating, catching the attention of various media outlets eager for a story. In light of this interest, we approached Roche with a request: could they release the data from the Kaiser et al. review? Our goal was to verify the review's findings and provide an adequate response to Hayashi’s comments.

Share Trust the Evidence

Unfortunately, Roche did not provide the requested data. Instead, they later characterised the media’s early involvement as evidence of a conspiracy against them. This response was particularly frustrating for us, as our only intention was to gain access to the data to update our review.

The next drama came in 2009 when Tom’s phone rang, and a voice said, “Hello, Dr Jefferson, I am the person who wrote the Treanor and Nicholson trials.”