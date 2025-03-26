On 30 January 2020, the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) published correspondence on the first four people in Germany infected with a novel coronavirus.

Patient 1 was a 33-year-old otherwise healthy German businessman who became ill with a sore throat, chills, and myalgia on January 24.

Before the onset of symptoms, he attended meetings with a Chinese business partner who had visited Germany between January 19 and 22. It was reported that ‘during her stay, she had been well with no signs or symptoms of infection but had become ill on her flight back to China, where she tested positive for 2019-nCoV on January 26.’

nCoV was the provisional name of what later became CoV-2, n standing for “novel”.

The news went viral as the first clear-cut evidence of asymptomatic transmission. "There's no doubt after reading the paper that asymptomatic transmission is occurring," said Anthony Fauci.

The authors concluded that ‘asymptomatic persons are potential sources of 2019-nCoV infection may warrant a reassessment of transmission dynamics of the current outbreak.

On day 1 of Boris Johnson’s testimony at the UK’s Covid Inquiry, Mr Keith KC stated there was credible evidence of asymptomatic transmission from Germany, which Mr Hancock referred to in his testimony. Moreover, the chief medical officer, like Fauci, had relied on correspondence to assert “credible evidence of asymptomatic transmission.”

According to a timeline published February 6 in the NEJM, the woman told researchers during a telephone call from her hospital room in China that she felt tired upon arrival on January 23rd and felt sick on the evening of the same day.

Quarantine procedures and travel restrictions ensued shortly after the announcement.

Researchers at the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin interviewed the Chinese woman by phone. They discovered she had some mild non-specific symptoms, including a backache, while in Germany and had taken medication to lower a fever.

As this additional information was published, the original authors reasserted that they stood by their description of the woman as asymptomatic. They then hastily published their timeline to let the reader decide whether the woman had symptoms.

In August 2020, further information from in-depth interviews clarified that the index case had more substantial symptoms, with chest and back aches.

‘In brief, the primary case (patient 0) stated that her parents, who normally live in Wuhan, had arrived for a visit in Shanghai on Jan 16. Both parents recalled cold-like symptoms the week before, and one parent showed fatigue and loss of appetite while visiting. Patient 0, who was an employee of the Chinese branch of a German company based in greater Munich, travelled from Shanghai to Munich by aeroplane on Jan 19, 2020, to facilitate workshops and attend meetings in the company building. The day after arrival (Jan 20, 2020), patient 0 felt chest and back aches—which she reported to be unusual—and took a single dose of medicine containing paracetamol. The patient reported fatigue during her whole stay in Germany and attributed the symptom to jetlag. After an overnight flight back to Shanghai on Jan 22, the patient felt feverish. With a self-measured temperature of 38·6°C’

In late 2020, we systematically reviewed the spread from asymptomatics and pre-symptomatics, reporting three studies providing evidence of probable asymptomatic transmission and two for presymptomatic transmission. However, the extent of asymptomatic transmission remains unclear.

The issue of asymptomatic transmission is not new. Before the pandemic, several particles reported its existence (See a search of PubMed here). For example, this systematic review on Asymptomatic Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) infection concluded, “The proportion of asymptomatic MERS cases were detected with increasing frequency as the disease progressed over time. Those patients were less likely to have comorbid disease and may contribute to the transmission of the virus.”

However, despite the misleading title of the NEJM publication, it has not been corrected. Cited 5,628 times at the time of writing, it had huge implications on what happened next.

Early reports were hastily published during the pandemic. The New England Journal of Medicine paper was based on flawed premises, which resulted in misguided policies such as mass testing. The authors did not do due diligence in checking the facts. NEJM rushed out the correspondence only six days after the German businessman became ill. It also did not check the facts. The post should have been a correction, but adding new information was considered an update. Political advisors at the highest levels of government relied on the NEJM evidence without verifying their facts.

As a result, no one checked the facts: public panic increased, and the misinterpretation of evidence regarding asymptomatic transmission misled the global response to the crisis.

This post is the first series about how the biomedical publishing industry and mainstream media took you all for a ride. The ride has been long, painful, and costly and is still going on.