Alas, when Tom opened the Times this morning, he was greeted by a double whammy. HMG is going to raise money by selling your data to pharma (they have been doing that for some time, but this time they are going to sell more). Also, Covid is up again, so…no need to panic because….well, we are not quite clear why. Maybe SARS-CoV-2 and the Times writer are aware of Farr’s Law?

Share

So right now, it's on the up, and when it starts coming down again, the Times will move on to some other interesting story.

Could it be the pre-pre-intro-to this year’s winter NHS crisis? Maybe Rashid Sanook’s wife’s slippers? Maybe modellers’ crystal balls? Or maybe it will all be balls, as it’s been for some time?

After the initial shock, we got a phone call from the International Rhinovirus Association, complaining bitterly (again) about discrimination. Why always Cov-2 and never one of the hundreds of rhino serotypes?

They are omnipresent, as we have known for decades.

We read the excellent news that the GBs had won a bronze medal in diving with “a forward 3.5 somersaults with pike.” Can you imagine the result if Dame Jenny Harries or the three Ronnies had competed? Gold, surely.

Ah yes! We were forgetting. We have been working on a series to bring you what is the most important content of each of the six chapters of the UK Covid 19 Inquiry (also known as the Hallett inquiry from the name of its Chair) report of its first module. One authoritative media source has described its content as “the UK’s thorough and serious covid inquiry”, so you should take heart and enjoy the ride.

The two old geezers

Postscript

As usual no one in the media has checked the surveillance data. TTE wonders what this data is for if no one cares about it.

Last week’s data shows that SARS-CoV-2 positivity increased slightly to 13.2% compared with 12.4% in the previous week. SARS-CoV-2 positivity in GP sentinel swabbing decreased to 9.5% in week 27 compared with 13.8% the previous week.

COVID-19 hospital admissions increased slightly to 4.35 per 100,000 compared with 3.72 per 100,000 in the previous week. COVID-19 ICU admissions remained low and stable at 0.13 per 100,000 in week 28.

Rhinovirus positivity decreased to 7.7% overall, with the highest positivity in those aged under 5 years at 23.7%. - the good news is schools are out, so expect some respite for the next 6 weeks.