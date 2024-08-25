Folks, just to keep you up to speed with current catastrophes and miracles I have two mainstream media pieces for you to read so you are all up to date:
Bugs carrying deadly diseases arriving from Europe, scientists warn
The disease-carrying pests are moving north because of climate change, and crossing the Channel.
AND (drum roll please):
We’ve proven a drug can slow Alzheimer’s. Now to make it cheap
Lecanemab has been found to help, but not enough for the NHS to spend billions on it. Will the breakthrough open the floodgates for new treatments?
On the Lecanemab story we have the second post of the series coming out tomorrow, be sure not to miss it and ask all you contacts to subscribe please, it’s hard for two old geezers to keep up to speed with all these stories.
Happy reading!
In the veterinary world we have had to listen to warnings about Leishmaniasis, Babesia and Ehrlichia for at least 3 decades. These diseases were going to become enzootic in the U.K. because of climate change (insects moving into our country) and the cessation of quarantine for animals. This would pose an additional
risk in humans….
You can actually drive yourself really paranoid if you learn about all the possible bacterial, viral, fungal and parasitic diseases you may be able to contract.
This irresponsible reporting should not happen.
Before you rush out and hunt in your garage for that old Flit gun, you might like to read an intelligent response to this piece allegedly written (more likely cut-and-pasted) by Joe Pinkstone, The Telegraph's "Science" Correspondent.
GangGreen has been pushing the Vector borne disease - "caused" by Glowbull Warming - scam for at least twenty years, although the worst malaria outbreak ever is reckoned to have been in the Russian Artic in the 1920s. Try to avoid getting sent to any gulags.
But have a look at notalotofpeopleknowthat dot wordpress dot com for a rational analysis of this latest date-light shroud-waving agit-prop.