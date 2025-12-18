In September, we noted that schools were back and asked, “What’s next?” But even the office didn’t consider that the fear would extend to a “superflu” strategy.

On October 11th, we noted that the weekly average influenza positivity rate was 3.3%. Not only does Christmas come early these days, but influenza has already taken hold, we said.

The recent headlines, though, have blurred reality; the latest data shows that the “superflu” isn’t that super after all.

Official Statistics, out today, reports that “Influenza activity is stabilising in most indicators and is circulating at medium levels.” Additionally, “Emergency department (ED) attendances for influenza-like-illness (ILI) decreased.”

Moreover, attendances for acute respiratory infections, acute bronchiolitis or bronchitis, influenza-like illnesses, and pneumonia are all on the decline.

As of December 16, 2025, the influenza positivity rate was 20.7%, a decrease from 21.0% the previous week.

In week 50, the RSV positivity rate remained stable at an average of 10.9%, compared to 11.0% the previous week.

On December 14th, the latest data show 2,932 patients occupying hospital beds labelled as “flu.” This number has increased by 151 patients, or 5%, compared to the previous week’s total of 2,781 occupied beds. On four of the days, bed occupancy dipped, indicating a slowdown.

What are we to make of today’s headline in the Telegraph that Flu surge piles pressure on hospitals?

Apparently, the “flu” now encompasses norovirus! So, what will be included next?

We now know that references to record levels only compare to data from 2021. Additionally, some hospitals significantly contribute to the issue; for example, University Hospitals Birmingham was the busiest trust for influenza, with 240 patients occupying beds (or 251 if critical care beds are included).

We also know that what you don’t read in the papers is what matters: A&E diverts are down from 21 on the 7th December to 3 on the 14th December.

More importantly, we have learned that those in charge often struggle to read or interpret the data, which can lead to misinformation. Their messaging only exacerbates the media’s fear and panic.

If the NHS operated like a business, the board and shareholders would demand accountability. Heads would roll, and significant changes would be necessary to ensure the healthcare system is effective. At a minimum, it should be able to manage predictable seasonal increases in activity.

Two old geezers wrote this post, who suggest reading and interpreting the data before jumping to “super” conclusions.