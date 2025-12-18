Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter W's avatar
Peter W
27m

I took my partner to the Llanelli hospital for a 10 minute appointment, a four and a half hour round trip even though we have a decent hospital in Aberystwyth - a five minute walk!

We were asked to wear a mask which I declined (quite politely - for me!). I was wearing my trusty baseball cap and so was quite safe!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Toffeepud's avatar
Toffeepud
6m

It's the same old tired story. Also, it distracts the sheep from the increasingly bad news about our tanking economy, soaring levels of unemployment particularly among young people, and Putin, Putin, Putin! Unfortunately for the Meeja more and more people are alive to their scare tactics and watching gbnews - the only channel which is questioning the bilge pumped out by the NHS (peace be upon her, amen) and the legacy media. Gbnews has now overtaken sky news as well as the BBC as the most watched news channel.....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture