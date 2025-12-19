“Superflu”? What about the rest - only 80%
How the media and senior NHS chiefs report a pack of nonsense
In our recent post, we wrote:
“As of December 16, 2025, the influenza positivity rate was 20.7%, a decrease from 21.0% the previous week.”
If you look at the UK Scare Agency’s own graph ,you will notice that roughly 20 per cent of SYMPTOMATIC INDIVIDUALS are positive for influenza. That is because testing is only performed or reported for symptomatics cases. So what is causing symptoms in the remaining 80%?
The two old geezers would be happy to offer an introductory course in counting, unboxed thinking, and epidemiology for NHS chiefs and media professionals. We will also provide a free lesson on the Tte Eye BaLL TeSt - The TELLS you everything test.
This post was written by two old geezers whose necks are hurting from too much head shaking.
