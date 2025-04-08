“How can I help?” I ask.

“Well, I think I'm going to have a stroke,” the lady replies.

“Why do you think that?” I respond.

“Well, I had my blood pressure checked, and they told me it was a little high. The man said I was at risk of having a stroke, so I should see my GP.”

“Do you know what the blood pressure reading was?” I ask.

“Hmm, I think it was 160/90, but the issue is I’m really worried about this stroke issue”

This week, the government announced a £3 billion funding package for community pharmacies. The initiative includes enhanced financial incentives for pharmacists to identify patients with undiagnosed high blood pressure to relieve pressure on general practitioners (GPs). The Department of Health and Social Care hopes this funding will help free up appointments in general practice and allow GPs to spend more time with their patients.

TTE previously investigated Self-Screening and Non-Physician Screening for Hypertension in Communities. Our systematic review found 73 studies in nine settings, 16 done in pharmacies. Few studies reported referral to primary care after screening, and a lack of studies with adequate follow-up made it impossible to determine whether these initiatives are effective or worthwhile.

Unsurprisingly, the government can only “hope” to increase the availability of GP appointments. In November, GPs supported a proposal to eliminate community pharmacy blood pressure checks. This decision addressed the unreasonable expectation that community pharmacies should seek funding from programs like blood pressure checks due to the underfunding of their core contract.

Blood pressure checks could increase the workload for GP practices. A bigger problem is that they may perpetuate the inverse care law: individuals with the greatest need for healthcare often receive the least access and quality of care. Consequently, the service ends up full of the worried well.

“I’ve calculated your cardiovascular risk,” I say. “You’re not diabetic, you don’t smoke, and your cholesterol levels are normal.”

“Based on these results, your risk of having a heart attack or stroke over the next 10 years is roughly six percent, or six people in a hundred,” I explain.

“So, you’re saying I’m not going to have a stroke?” replies the lady.

