“Just run that by me again,” I say, fully aware of the complexity of the situation we're dealing with.

“Well, my mum saw the GP four days ago and was treated with antibiotics for a leg infection,” she says.

“But since then, she’s been confused and living alone; no one has been in to check on her, and she hasn't taken the antibiotics.”

Share Trust the Evidence

Delirium is a clinical syndrome that typically occurs in elderly individuals. Its onset is often abrupt and follows a fluctuation course. It is usually triggered by diseases with systemic involvement, including infection, and in the elderly, it can be lethal.

It is characterised by changes in consciousness, declining cognitive function, and attention. Some people may not know where they are or the time of day. Forgetting things, such as when to take your medication, is common. Additionally, some may become paranoid (suspicious) and mistrustful of the people around them.

Therefore, someone must monitor the elderly during periods of intercurrent illness. However, in the absence of adequate social care, family networks or neighbours' basic care goes out the window.

I take a look at the affected leg; the infection is now above the knee, the patient's heart rate is too high, and she needs IV antibiotics.

“ I need a level 2, 18-minute response, please.” There’s no time for niceties or introductions.

“What's the reason?” the person at the end of the phone asks.

“The elderly lady is delirious and has sepsis,” I say.

“Where we taking her?”

“To the Hospital,” I say.

Effective care extends beyond the hospital and requires basic care for those most in need. Fragmented services and a general practice system at breaking point mean the basics are often overlooked. Ultimately, it costs the system more and badly lets patients down.

Access the full series: