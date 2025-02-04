Yes, we do have a bed,” the nurse says.

“That’s great. I’ve given him some morphine and midazolam to help with the pain, but his condition has deteriorated so rapidly. I’d like to get him over to you as quickly as possible. Could you please arrange for an ambulance?” I ask.

“We can arrange an ambulance,” the hospice nurse replies, “but it will take about four hours since we don’t have permission to expedite it.”

“Leave it with me,” I say. “I’ll speak to the ambulance service directly.”

“Hi there, I need a level 2 ambulance with an 18-minute response time,” I inform the operator. “What’s the indication?” asks the call handler.

“I have a gentleman with pancreatic cancer who has rapidly deteriorated and needs to get to hospice as a matter of urgency.”

“That’s not a normal indication for a level 2 response,” the handler replies.

“So, to be clear, I can’t magic up a syringe driver on a Sunday in the next hour,” I respond.”He has less than 24 hours to live, and he’s going to need more pain relief in the next hour. The only safe place I can get him to is the hospice, which has a bed and can provide the care he needs.”

“I was only checking, as this indication isn’t on the list,” she says.

“I understand. But if ever there was an emergency, this is it,” I reply.

Share Trust the Evidence

“The ambulance has been dispatched,” she informs me. I return to the house to check on the patient and discuss the plan with the family. In their grief, they are relieved that he will be going to hospice, where they can keep him comfortable in his final hours.

“Hello, there. I just wanted to let you know that the patient is on his way and will be with you in the next half hour,” I say.

“I’ve notified the ward,” she replies. “That’s much better; usually, by the time they arrive, it's late in the evening, the patient is distressed, and the family are even more upset.”

As I hang up the phone, the ambulance arrives. Sometimes, you have to bend the rules, I think to myself.