“Excuse me, before you go, could you make some notes,” says the nurse.

“Yes, I’ll do them on my laptop, which will go to the GP,” I reply.

“What system is yours,” I ask.

“EMIS,” says the nurse.

“Ah, our system is Adastra; I’ll have to do the notes on your system as well, then.”

The approach to NHS IT in the health system is archaic and chaotic.

A 2019 analysis showed that of 117 trusts using electronic records, 92 employed one of 21 different commercially available systems, and 12 used multiple systems within the same hospital. One in ten patients attended a hospital using a health record system different from their previous hospital attendance. The IT can be so outdated that some Trust staff have to log in to various systems up to 15 times to do their jobs.

For all the talk of AI improving the landscape, the problem is often outdated technology slowing down the day-to-day job.

According to a BMA survey, roughly 80% of doctors think the number of different IT systems used within the NHS is a significant barrier to digital transformation—even the most basic IT results in substantial losses of clinician hours.

Four out of five doctors who answered the survey reported that delays occur ‘always’ or ‘very often’ when accessing data from secondary care. Consequently, more than 13.5 million hours of doctors’ time is lost annually in England due to delays from ‘inadequate or malfunctioning IT systems and equipment’. We are only talking about a mere 8,000 full-time doctors at an approximate cost of £1 billion per year.

The BMA survey found that some doctors spend half an hour logging into computers, with one saying this is a ‘ridiculous waste of time’ putting ‘patient safety at risk’.

I return to the car for my second set of notes, carefully copying the exact statements made on the EMIS set of notes. As I open the laptop, the car phone goes.

“Hi there, it's central dispatch. I just sent you a high-priority palliative care call to the laptop.”

“No problem,” says the driver. “Once the doctor has done his notes, we’ll get to it,” he says.

