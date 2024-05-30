"Dr. Heneghan, we have a bit of a problem," says the receptionist.

"The visiting doctor has cancelled because he's ill."

"So, what's the problem?" I ask.

"Well, that's not all. We also don't have an emergency practitioner available to make any visits," she replies. "The issue is that we have people booked in for appointments and visits to do, and the only person available is you."

Share Trust the Evidence

If Labour’s Wes Streeting gets into power, he will tell NHS staff to work weekends to slash waiting lists. Under the plans, weekend scans and operations will get the NHS ‘working around the clock’.

The response from Professor Philip Banfield, the BMA council chair, is scathing of the plan: ‘As we know, for every complex problem, there is a solution that is clear, simple, and wrong,’ he said.

“Weekend working must come with wider resourcing and considerations,” says the BMA.

Increasing the number of weekends worked will not be straightforward. Out-of-hours work is often short-staffed. The inexperienced usually flip back to in-hours work, where the stress is less and the hours more sociable. Child care is an issue, as is the need to prevent burnout through downtime.

Out-of-hours is high-risk and stressful—services available during the day are often absent. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) plans to scale up urgent community response teams' to increase the number of referrals and patients seen within 2 hours.’ However, the service only runs for 12 hours a day.

TTE has previously pointed out there is a shortage of GPs willing to work in urgent care, with the growth in GPs stagnating for many years. Asking stretched staff to spread themselves more thinly won't cut it.

Like many policy initiatives in healthcare, the issue has been raised before. In 2013, the BMJ asked whether the NHS should work at weekends as it does during the week. The arguments in favour suggested it would be difficult to solve, not least because of the costs, particularly as ‘one part cannot function efficiently at the weekend if other parts don’t'.

In 2015, the BBC reported the ‘heated debate about seven-day services in the NHS in England.’ Improving care at weekends has been under discussion for at least 20 years. The government made weekend work a top priority; it was in the Conservative Party manifesto. David Cameron expressed his desire to see a truly seven-day service after winning a majority in the May election. In stretching the truth, Cameron said people should "not automatically assume" weekend services should cost more.

What’s clear, though, is that a seven-day service has been on the agenda since the 1990s. What’s to say that this time, the result will be any different from previous policy promises?

"I'll see those who already have appointments and then I'll do the visits. Block out the base visits from 10," I say.

I remind myself that no matter how busy I am, I can only ever see one patient at a time. However long it takes, it takes. Under pressure, mistakes are all too easy to make. I finish up the last visit and make my way back to the base as I near the end of my shift.

"Excuse me, Dr. Heneghan," says the receptionist. "We've got another problem to deal with."

"There's an urgent patient in the community hospital who's very unwell and needs to be seen."

As I make my way to the ward, I can't help but wonder where all the weekend workers are when you need them.