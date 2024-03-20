“He was alright at the beginning, but then he took a turn for the worse,” she says.

“So, what got worse,” I say.

Well, all of a sudden, he became lethargic, his breathing was quicker and more laboured, and he just looked unwell….He just wasn’t himself.”

Did he have a “fever”, I say.

Yes, she replies.

“Did you have a thermometer?” I asked.

“Yes, his temper…