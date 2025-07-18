"Wes, we’ve encountered a significant issue with the MY NHS GP App."

"What’s the problem?" asks Wes.

“Regardless of the question you pose, the app delivers the same response everytime: It insists that a visit to your GP is absolutely necessary.”

“Does this mean I’ve finally managed to fix the broken NHS?”

"The good news is that you can use the app to book an appointment with your GP. However, the bad news is that the analysts estimate it will take six months to get an appointment."

“The silver lining is that the app does allow you to book an appointment with your GP. But the flip side is the analysts predict it’ll take around six months just to secure an appointment.”

Wes sighed. “What will Rachel say, especially after we've poured £20 billion into this initiative?”

“Make sure she doesn’t use the GP app. Instead, tell her about MyConsult—it’s a much better option,” he urged.

“What exactly does that do?”

“We’ve informed the public that they can book tests directly and schedule consultations with specialists through the app.”

“Really? That sounds promising!”

“Well, there is a catch—you have to use MyChoices to book the appointment. The vote winner is that you could be seen in just two weeks if you're willing to travel to the remote Shetland Islands,”

“Oh no! Does this mean my chances of stepping into the top job are out the window? Please don’t tell me I have to drag through another year as health secretary!”

“You did say we can move from bricks to clicks, but we still have a few tricks up our sleeve.”

“What are they?”

"We still have other apps available, such as My Medicines, My Care, and My Companion, which are integral to the ongoing NHS digital revolution."

"You know what? I could use a break."

Share Trust the Evidence

Fit for the Future: The 10-Year Health Plan for England states that it will reinvent the NHS through three radical shifts: from hospital to community, from analogue to digital, and from sickness to prevention.

According to the Plan, a significant digital transformation is currently underway, promising rapid and efficient access to healthcare for everyone in the transition 'from bricks to clicks.'

We’ll leave it to Ricky Tomlinson in The Royle Family to tell you what we think of the 'My Everything’ approach.

This post was written by two old geezers who also need a break.