Trust the Evidence

Nik
8h

One would have thought that perhaps NICE, the National Institute for Clinical Excellence, whose remit is to ensure that, to quote "Our recommendations help practitioners and commissioners get the best care to people, fast, while ensuring value for the taxpayer" would be taking a careful look at the costs of genome projects, AI etc

Sadly, the executive is full of praise for the 10 year plan and welcomes speeding up all sorts of treatment ideas etc

"We will work more closely with the MHRA to speed up evaluations and ensure patients get safe, effective treatments sooner. Through new enhanced collaboration we will streamline and simplify the approval journey through joint scientific advice and closely aligned timelines between teams across both organisations. This will help increase coordination and reduce duplication, ensuring MHRA and NICE decisions happen as close together as possible"

After reading TTE evidence of the harms due to rushed and inadequate checks/ trials/ safeguards of breast implants,vaginal mesh, influenza and avian flu vaccines let alone Wegovy, is what should be the LAST thing a body devoted to excellence should desire!

Nik
4h

It seems that the plan is to have what we used to call 'community clinics' staffed by dental nurses and therapists, and to try to lock graduates in to NHS contracts for 3 years ( no details as to what that will involve though!). I recall that Which magazine caused a stir about 30 yrs ago when it costed out how much a filling cost the NHS to carry out at a community clinic - and it was around £200 at the time ( incl overheads, staff,materials) and someone quickly realised it was far cheaper to send people to a dental practice and pay them a tenner or whatever the magnificent sum was those days! So,we can expect a core service ( scalings,fluoride, fillings)for a minimum number of patients ,by ancillary staff, and the rest of the treatment will involve a huge wait to be allocated to a dentist somewhere/anywhere fora denture/ extraction etc.

Gone are the days ....the rot started when Blair brought in a new contract.

