Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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David Neal's avatar
David Neal
2h

I am really grateful to you both for testing out the PR stunts that the NHS continues to issue. Another one that is confusing me is that hospitals cancel outpatient appointments and ask you to book another one through a link. Unfortunately even doing that immediately the email or message comes through you get a message "Sorry no appointments are available". Presumably this allows the deceitful Trusts to hit some useless and meaningless target.

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Keith Dudleston's avatar
Keith Dudleston
1h

I wonder if the BBC will be motivated to investigate as they seem to have publicised the original report with enthusiasm.

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