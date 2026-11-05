The 29% AI miracle statistic: what happens when the regulator asks to see the evidence?

How two old geezers, one questionable statistic and two complaints forced a closer look at the evidence behind NHS England’s AI claims

In July, NHS England announced an eye-catching success for artificial intelligence in general practice. An initial trial at a GP practice in Sussex, it said, had resulted in a 29% reduction in the number of people queuing on the phone — helping to end the 8 am rush while maintaining patient satisfaction levels.

It was almost a perfect policy statistic. AI was reducing queues, tackling the dreaded 8 am scramble, and doing so without reducing patient satisfaction. There was just one problem: the evidence underpinning the claim wasn’t available.

We complained to the Office for Statistics Regulation (OSR). The regulator agreed that NHS England’s use of the statistic had not met its expectations under Standard 1: Equality of Access. NHS England subsequently published supplementary information on 4 September. OSR now considers that publication to have addressed the original access issue.

But publishing the evidence produced a new problem. Once the numbers became visible, it became possible to ask what they actually showed.

The supplementary data did show a substantial reduction in calls entering the telephone queue. We didn’t dispute that. What is much less obvious is how that observation led to a 29% reduction in queuing, evidence that AI was ending the 8 am rush, and evidence that patient satisfaction was maintained.

So we returned to the regulator, and OSR has once again upheld the substance of our complaint.

Re: Request For Review Of An Unpublished Statistical Claim 70.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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It concluded that there were areas where NHS England needed to take further steps to support the public’s understanding and appropriate interpretation of its claims.

OSR has now told NHS England to ensure that wording in its public communications “accurately reflects the evidence available,” and has now specifically recommended that NHS England identify and clarify the supporting evidence and context for the “8 am rush” claim.

The same applies to the assertion that patient satisfaction was maintained. OSR has asked NHS England to identify and clarify the supporting evidence and context for this claim too.

There is an even more fundamental problem: The material indicates that AI call management was already operating before the period subsequently used as the baseline. In our submission to OSR, we questioned the attribution of the observed changes specifically to AI. OSR has now asked NHS England to clarify “what intervention the reported reduction in calls queuing is intended to measure.”

Perhaps the most interesting issue concerns the denominator. OSR has picked up on the issue, and has asked NHS England to explain “how changes in calls reaching the measured queue were considered when interpreting the statistic.”

And then there is the 29% figure. The subsequently released analysis also does not straightforwardly reproduce the headline number. The released working-day-adjusted calculation is approximately 27.5%, reported as 28%, rather than the 29% communicated publicly.

OSR has consequently told NHS England to ensure consistency between figures presented in public communications and supporting information.

And OSR isn’t finished. It says it will follow up with NHS England and consider further steps as appropriate, which gives us five simple tests for what should happen next.

1. The 29% test: Can NHS England publish the original calculation — numerator, denominator, dates and methodology — that actually produces 29%?

2. The people-versus-calls test: Will NHS England demonstrate that the statistic measured unique people, or correct its public wording to reflect that the disclosed outcome measures calls entering a queue?

3. The 8 am test: Will NHS England publish the time-specific evidence showing that the intervention actually reduced the 8 am rush, rather than infer this from aggregate monthly queue volumes?

4. The patient-satisfaction test: Will it publish the measure, sample size, response rate and before-and-after results supporting the statement that patient satisfaction was maintained?

5. The causality test: Will NHS England explain exactly what intervention the statistical measures show, and how it distinguished an AI effect from changes in IVR routing, callbacks, digital access and other simultaneous changes?

All this matters for reasons that go well beyond whether the correct number was 28% or 29%. Statistics used by public bodies do more than describe policy; they help legitimise it. A precise percentage gives an announcement authority. It gets repeated in headlines, ministerial statements and policy discussions, often long after the qualifications — if there were any — have disappeared.

That is why challenging questionable statistical claims matters.

Our original complaint was prompted by something very simple: NHS England had made a striking claim about AI, but we could not see the evidence needed to check it.

OSR agreed that this failed to meet its expectations regarding equality of access. When the evidence was eventually released, scrutiny raised a second set of questions about what had actually been measured and what conclusions the data could support. OSR upheld the substance of our second complaint and has now asked NHS England to address those issues as well.

If nobody challenges an unsupported statistic, it can quietly become an established “fact”. That fact can then be used to support wider implementation, spending decisions and changes affecting millions of patients. By the time anyone asks where the number came from, policy may already have moved on.

Complaining to the statistics regulator is not an exercise in pedantry. It is one of the mechanisms by which public bodies can be held to the basic disciplines of presenting their evidence, accurately describing what they measured, acknowledging what they do not know, and correcting the record when the evidence and the public claim do not match.

There is also a lesson here for the two old geezers. Twice we looked at a confident public claim and asked a simple question: where is the evidence?

The first complaint led OSR to find that NHS England had failed to meet its expectations regarding equality of access. The evidence was subsequently published. We examined it, found further problems, and complained again. This time OSR agreed that NHS England needed to take further steps to clarify the claims and said it would follow up.

That is why making complaints matters. Without the first, we might never have seen the evidence. Without seeing the evidence, we could not have challenged what NHS England said it showed.

Public statistics should be open to scrutiny, and nobody should be embarrassed about asking awkward questions.

Ask to see the evidence. If it doesn’t stack up, then ask again.

This post was written by two old geezers who will ask for the evidence a third time if the five tests aren’t met.