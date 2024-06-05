In the next few months, as summer rolls on, we will try to summarise the abuse we have endured in the last four years for doing our jobs.

The reasons are diverse.

On a personal level, abuse is not pleasant. When family members are aware of it, that’s even worse. When you are fired from a position you have held for a decade, that’s also difficult to deal with. What takes the biscuit, however, is having to deal with flip-floppers, ignorant bloggers and MP-sponsored personal attacks and, in the end, find that these folk have to admit that, yes, they have mishandled things while lying, covering their mistakes by deleting messages dealing with public business. The underlying reason we think it that they lost their heads, listened to clowns but wanted to be there, to be seen, like Narcissus falling in love with his image. We all know how that ended.

The deletion or covering one’s tracks, which we have documented several times in TTE, is the most telling of the lot as it implies that something is not quite right, and tomorrow, you may be held accountable for your actions. God forbid!

Few, if any, have been held so far, but let’s start by looking at the distancing policies that have been so catastrophic to our society.

In September 2020, you will recall that the Johnson government introduced the “rule of six,” which states that no more than six people should mingle at once. The rationale was that of distancing; the more distance there was, the lower the risk of catching the plague. CDC did some similar in the US introducing the 6 feet tule.

TTE advises you to stay away from the figure 6 as it seems to attract clowns.

In both the Spectator and the Telegraph, we pointed out that the policy was antisocial and evidence-free.

We told the story and the backstory in the Rule of Six Hancocks.

Soon after our two pieces were published, The Conversation (possibly one of the worst media outlets of all time) published the comments of Birmingham academic Professor Cheng, who called our warning “dangerous.”

He stated:

“The rule of six is an attempt to halt the virus and to simplify instructions. One of its important objectives is for schools to remain open and for university students to return to campuses. That is, for life to return to some normality. It would also still allow catering venues to operate. If those senior scientists are wrong, I would be as ecstatic as anyone to see the rule binned in due course. But if we listen to Heneghan and Jefferson now, the damage may be irreversible.”

The distancing decision was probably hastened by one of the worst pieces of research ever published in the Lancet. There were so many assumptions in the consequent 2 meter rule to make even a modeller proud.

At the time, of course, we also got several private abusive messages of the “blood on your hands” type, and the story was picked up by the gutter end of the press and presumably by the Twitterers.

Professor Cheng cited a lot of observational data, SAGE, and even Dr. Anthony Fauci to support his comments—a bad idea. It is a bad idea to cite people who have not done their homework or are politically motivated.

Sir Mark Walport waded into the debate when he said Britain was on the ‘edge of losing control.’

Michael Gove picked up on Walport’s assertions and said: “I think Sir Mark’s words – he’s a very distinguished scientist – are a warning to us all. There’s a range of scientific opinion, but one thing practically every scientist is agreed is that we have seen an uptick in infection, and therefore it’s appropriate to take public health measures.”

Gove said the “rule of six” – “to be introduced on Monday in England, limiting social gatherings to a maximum of six people indoors and outdoors – was necessary due to concerns over the prevalence of the virus.”

At the time, those at the top of the decision-making tree, like Gove, were fooled into thinking the “distinguished scientists” were correct. Gove told Times radio that the UK would not have a second national lockdown.

“The reason why we’re taking the steps we announced this week and come into force on Monday is precisely to avoid that situation….“new regulations governing social contact” were to ensure that children can still go to school, adults can still go to work, and the “life of the nation can continue”.

In 2023, the Telegraph revealed that a secretive government unit collected posts on our questioning of Number 10’s Covid policies. Subject access requests submitted by Carl identified two references to the information logged by the government's Rapid Response Unit, including the Spectator article in which we questioned the science behind the Rule of Six.

Writing in the Telegraph, we pointed out that the government “didn’t like criticism, opposition, or hostility to its policies. Over-reliance on modellers’ poor-quality science and the opinions of a chosen few meant the Government resorted to secret surveillance tactics to protect itself.”

The Rule of Six did not prevent a second and third lockdown. But that wasn't enough; it was rolled out again to reopen society.

The Rule of Six returned in March 2021 as part of the Government's plan to reopen society after a third national lockdown. It was the second part of the plan's first step, which came into force. By then, the rules were so complex and confusing that no one really cared, and therefore, most had forgotten how pervasive this rule had become—along with social distancing, it was the answer to all ills.

Yet, all along, there was no evidence to support its use. Francis Collins, head of the NIH, told a congressional hearing that he has seen no evidence supporting the Rule of Six’s US cousin, the Rule of Six Feet, and Dr Fauci told Congress that “it just appeared.”

The Washington Post has picked up the story and makes the same points we made nearly four years ago: the idea is socially catastrophic.

In fact, one trial carried out in Japan during the 2009 influenza pandemic shows that sending symptomatic workers home sick transfers the problem from the workplace to home when relatives get infected. The trial is reported in Cochrane Review A122. Physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses which attracted a different type of abuse, which we will talk more about in later posts.

If you want to keep track of polite abuse of our work as each revelation pops up, compare it to the points made by the Anti-Virus FAQ website, which names us as “consistently wrong.” Bear in mind that one of the authors is Neil O'Brien, MP, now a Junior Health Minister.

This post was written by two old geezers who have been set up as punchbags by ignorant and inexperienced people. It won’t flip-flop, and it won't just appear from somewhere. We’ve taken the punches but we are still on our feet.