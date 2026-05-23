Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Michael Plunkett's avatar
Michael Plunkett
16h

Spot on as always. “The computer has not added anything to the productivity of American business since 1995”. Professor Robert Gordon. In American medicine productivity has been reduced by 50%. In primary care we used to see 4 easy patients an hour. Now it takes twice as long. AI will only make it worse. You’ll know less from a 3 page AI note than from 3 lines of an experienced clinician’s note.

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
16h

A scary outlook ... also, as now customary when the usual suspects praise the use of AI: what happens when the electricity stops? In an NHS hospital, with emergency generators, will the 'vital AI' kept running while actually vital machinery will be cut off?

And what will doctors do when there's only a dead screen on their PC but a patient needs urgent diagnosis and treatment?

Scary.

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