The two old geezers in the TTE Office have long understood that medicine is not merely the accumulation of information, but the disciplined filtering of it. The experienced GP does not write down every utterance in a consultation; he selects the salient features, interprets any ambiguity and discards the noise. Precisely why the current enthusiasm for AI medical scribes should worry us.

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We are being sold a fantasy of frictionless efficiency: a doctor speaks as the machine listens, producing a perfect record of the consultation, and time is saved. Yet the evidence emerging from early procurement exercises and audits suggests the opposite occurs: longer notes, more inaccuracies, greater medico-legal risk, and ultimately more work for clinicians.

The recent Ontario Auditor General’s report on artificial intelligence in government offers a glimpse into this future.

The review evaluated 20 approved AI scribe systems during the procurement process and found that each demonstrated at least one significant form of inaccuracy. Nine produced outright hallucinations, inventing clinical details or treatment suggestions that had never been discussed, while 12 generated incorrect information, including recording the wrong medications. Seventeen systems omitted key mental health details in at least one test scenario, and six produced persistently incomplete notes across both evaluations.

Far from demonstrating a mature and reliable technology, the findings exposed a strikingly high error rate in systems intended to generate formal medical records, raising serious concerns about patient safety, clinical reliability and the hidden workload created by the need for meticulous human checking of every generated note.

This matters because medical notes are not neutral artefacts; they determine referrals, shape future care, and increasingly form the basis of litigation. A hallucinated phrase stating “no masses found” when no examination occurred is not a trivial software glitch; once entered into the notes, it acquires authority merely by existing as part of the permanent record.

The policy advocates of AI scribes rarely confront the central paradox: every error generated by the machine requires human verification. The doctor, therefore, becomes not merely a clinician but a proofreader of machine-generated prose.

The problem is further compounded by the fact that human beings are poor at detecting subtle inaccuracies embedded in fluent language. A short, concise note written directly by the clinician is often safer than a verbose AI transcript, which requires line-by-line checking. Yet the AI systems are incentivised toward comprehensiveness because developers fear omission more than excess.

A patient may spend ten minutes discussing irrelevant background before, almost casually, revealing the one symptom that truly matters. The experienced GP identifies the signal within the noise, whereas AI systems, by contrast, are designed as statistical pattern recognisers and predictors of likely text sequences.

Consequently, the notes become swollen with conversational debris, as the AI cannot reliably distinguish between a passing thought and a definitive diagnosis.

There is another problem that enthusiasts also prefer to ignore: AI scribes learn from existing documentation, but much of contemporary medical documentation is already poor. Defensive medicine has produced notes saturated with boilerplate, copied phrases, and medico-legal padding. If AI systems are trained on bloated, defensive records, they will only reproduce and amplify them: garbage in, garbage out.

Indeed, one can imagine an escalating cycle in which AI-generated notes grow longer and less clinically meaningful. Junior clinicians trained on these notes develop poorer documentation habits, and the next generation of AI models then trains on this degraded corpus. Over time, the medical record risks becoming less useful precisely because it contains too much superfluous information.

The Ontario audit exposed another uncomfortable reality: these systems were not rigorously evaluated before rollout. Some vendors failed to provide independent security reports or privacy assessments, yet were still approved. Others were assessed using low-weighted criteria for accuracy and bias. Evaluators even noted that systems inaccurately transcribe conversations involving medication names and mental health discussions.

The implications are profound. Medicine depends heavily on language nuance: Accents, idioms, hesitations and emotional tone all carry diagnostic significance. An experienced GP, hearing a patient quietly say, “I’m just not coping anymore,” recognises the importance immediately. An AI scribe may either miss it entirely or over-interpret it into a psychiatric diagnosis that was never intended.

There is also the illusion of cost reduction. Policymakers see doctors spending hours on administrative work and assume that automation will reduce staffing pressures. Yet if clinicians must carefully review every AI-generated note, workload may actually increase.

The central question is not whether the AI made the mistake, but who is responsible when it impacts the patient.

In medicine, responsibility cannot be outsourced to software. The clinician who signs the note, prescribes the drug, or makes the referral still carries professional, ethical, and legal accountability, which changes the economic argument around AI scribes. If the GP remains liable for every hallucination, omission or misleading phrase, then every AI-generated note must be reviewed with the same care as if it had been written from scratch. The machine may type faster, but the doctor still has to think, interpret and verify.

The irony is that the best medical notes are often the shortest: “Chest pain worse on exertion, radiates to jaw, ECG normal, safety-netted,” concisely reflects judgement, prioritisation and clinical synthesis. Something AI struggles with because synthesis requires understanding what not to include.

The promise of AI scribes rests on a misunderstanding of what clinicians actually do. The danger is not that AI scribes will replace doctors; it is that they will slowly bury doctors beneath mountains of plausible but unreliable prose while politicians extol it as efficiency savings.

This was post was written by two old geezers, not by an AI scribe.