So, to sum up, we had a BMJ-published review missing eight trials compared to its previous version. It had bland conclusions and was missing a mass of complex and unverifiable data of possible great importance as policies worldwide had been based on its findings.

We knew the data was there, Roche had sort of promised us access under pressure from the media, but we had nothing in our hands, so the review and the story went to our Australian and British funders as was.

We also uncovered systematic ghosting and guest authorship and were given a vague promise by the manufacturers that they would release the data allowing us to answer Hayashi’s question.

In April 2020, we held the first Skype conference with the whole team. The logistics across five countries meant we had to meet at 4 pm in Boston, 9 pm in the UK and 10 pm in Rome on the 21, and at 5 am in Tokyo and 6 am in Brisbane the following day.

It was clear we had to get our logistics sorted out and make a record of our activities.

‘M…