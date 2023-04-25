I am writing to let you know that we are starting work on a further update of our Cochrane neuraminidase inhibitor review. We are going to conduct the update alongside our fellow reviewers of the paediatric dataset. Because of the presence of publication bias, reporting bias of harms, lack of access of authors to "their own datasets", inconsistencies of the data presented to different regulators and these data with the published reports, we have decided to ignore the published evidence initially and concentrate on the regulator and internal Glaxo and Roche reports.

We are planning on submitting and publishing our protocol together with an analysis piece explaining our rationale in the BMJ as well as in the Cochrane Library.

Any thoughts would be very welcome and would be treated in the strictest confidence (freddyflu is a dead email box created to facilitate keeping a log of traffic on the review).

With best wishes, Yours, Tom.

Share

Given our lack of experience working with Clinical Study rep…