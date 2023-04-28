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Writing the protocol was heavy going; it took six months to finalise. It was the first time (to our knowledge) that someone had attempted to update a merged Cochrane review by only looking at unpublished evidence from different sources. That is, mostly pharma internal reports and regulatory documents from Europe, Japan and the US which were written for a different purpose than publication - regulation.

We knew there was a mass of evidence running to many thousands of pages written in English and Japanese and that we would have to essentially create new methods to review such data.

Some things became clearer as we progressed. First, there was no complete list of trials of Neuraminidase inhibitor (NIs) inhibitors undertaken or underway. Even in the many Health Technology Appraisal publications on the topic, and because of the age of certain trials, we could not look for them in a clinical trial registry. It was only in 2005 that the International Committee of Medical Journal Editors requ…