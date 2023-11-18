This is the first of instalment of my diary of discovery on whether and how much we can learn from our predecessors in the management of infectious diseases. Maybe nothing, maybe something or a lot. Either way it is worth investigating with an open mind. The focus of this diary will be on evidence from a variety of source, preferably archeological, topographical and historical.

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I envisaged the series working like this. When ready, I post a diary of the discovery page, then our readers can comment. I accept the comments and edit the entry, or I do not agree. Whichever way the comment will remain stuck to the particular post forever.

My inquiries will try to span the globe and take into account social, political, pathological and historical factors of the time. I will not claim to be right, correct and impartial, I am only going to layout the facts as I see them, fully acknowledging that there may be gaps (which I hope I can eventually fill) or mistakes. So I am relying on you to put me …