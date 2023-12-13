I had it all planned in my head. Retype an engaging text on the need to build hospitals with care, anonymise it, and invite readers to identify the author and the year of publication. The first to get the correct answer would get a signed picture of Carl.

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Unfortunately, my plan fell apart as I dropped the text into Google. The engine recognised the author and the source immediately.

So I have plan B, but I must ask readers not to consult Google or any other search engine and try to identify the period at least, if not the author. No cheating, please.

The first reader caught cheating will get a wall-sized picture of Matt Hancock delivered home on Christmas Eve together with a personal Covid worst-case scenario model kit. He/she will also be forced to watch recordings of the two Sirs, Vallance and Whitty from 2020 until they stopped their nightly show. So you are warned, the penalty is - indeed - cruel.

So here we go. Who wrote this:

“During the last ten years a great number of works (Engli…