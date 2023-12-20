Life is interesting. What started as a series of short doodle essays is now taking an unforeseen shape.

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The series has received fascinating comments based on memories of those working in or looking at hospitals before they became skyscrapers and “pest houses” using Parkes’s phrase.

Readers’ memories and experiences chime in with Nightingale’s observations and solutions to prevent or minimise what we now call hospital-acquired infections or HAIs.

We now have Carl’s childhood memories of his local fever hospital, and a very kind reader sent me a book looking at “smallpox boats” around Dartford and the Thames Estuary area.

When I opened it, my jaw dropped looking at the layout of the Joyce Green Hospital (opened in December 1903). The legions would have been proud of the garden and gangways:

Open-covered gangways and green areas could contain medicinal herbs and act as a dispensary, as in Roman times, and note the single-storey buildings, just as in legionary valetudinaria.

Most of the photogr…