On the 27th of January, the UKHSA announced that it had identified the first case of human influenza H5N1 in the West Midlands.

Share

We have asked for further information

However the two old geezers would like to point out two further aspects.

First the circumstance of the case finding. This is what we know.

Vivian rightly wondered whether this was a PCR carpet bombing or there was a specific reason for testing. The two are not the same. One thing is having symptoms and a heavy viral load and another an incidental finding in someone up to his/her eyebrows in chicken whatnot. Peter W put it even more succinctly.

“Thank you for your sample. What would you like us to find in it?”

The second reason is that amongst the grandees expressing their support and reassurance in the communique was none other than:

As we have shown in this series and in the MHRA and Comirnaty series, public safety is not paramount, the UK is as prepared as it was in 2009 and Mr Gwynne is a representative of a government who refuses to tell the public how much cash was spent on the H5 vaccine procurement.





This post was written by two old geezers who intend asking questions until we get sensible answers,



