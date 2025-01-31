The Avian Influenza Trilogy - another look at the UKSA announcement
Case finding or carpet bombing?
On the 27th of January, the UKHSA announced that it had identified the first case of human influenza H5N1 in the West Midlands.
We have asked for further information
However the two old geezers would like to point out two further aspects.
First the circumstance of the case finding. This is what we know.
Vivian rightly wondered whether this was a PCR carpet bombing or there was a specific reason for testing. The two are not the same. One thing is having symptoms and a heavy viral load and another an incidental finding in someone up to his/her eyebrows in chicken whatnot. Peter W put it even more succinctly.
“Thank you for your sample. What would you like us to find in it?”
The second reason is that amongst the grandees expressing their support and reassurance in the communique was none other than:
As we have shown in this series and in the MHRA and Comirnaty series, public safety is not paramount, the UK is as prepared as it was in 2009 and Mr Gwynne is a representative of a government who refuses to tell the public how much cash was spent on the H5 vaccine procurement.
Response to the UKHSA’s Refusal to Release Information on the Costs of Purchasing H5 vaccines
This post was written by two old geezers who intend asking questions until we get sensible answers,
Come on, what PCR finds H5N1 and what cycle count? What exactly are you detecting? What is the specivity, against lets say human flu? Or anything else. Proving test data please. BTW this specivity data takes years to collect unless you guess! Who would have thought it?
It's the usual government theatre: telling us peasants to 'be afraid' but not really be afraid because the dear government is monitoring and anyway has already nice vaccines stockpiled.
What they don't tell us is which species that 'flock of birds' was and where precisely it was: chickens on a poultry farm? Wild geese on a bird sanctuary? Pigeons in a park?
Shouldn't we be told to keep our kids from playing with birds (the feathered kind) and stay indoors, especially since garden birds are now coming back into town to claim their breeding territories?
Or would they prefer that some 'concerned' mums demand a preventive vaccination for all, as a 'precaution'? After all, they did say they had stockpiled vaccines ...