So far we have had Sunak’s official listening in on SAGE meetings and knowing that there was dissent in the ranks but the minutes did not reflect that. As civil society was shut down on the basis of thin air, they could not possibly break ranks.

Next, the Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, burning the midnight oil and finding out that perhaps the COVID Omicron threat was a tad overblown. He bravely stood up for keeping the world open. But as we reported yesterday the events that influenced these decisions are essential to interpret the decisions and actions at the critical points in the pandemic narrative.

One of our subscribers, Myra, is concerned our liberties are being curtailed based on ‘flimsy thinking’

The back-pedalling race has begun. Now that we have a new Prime Minister in the UK, let’s see who else joins the contest - who will be inspired to go next. The list is a long one.

Could it be the modellers, who knew all along that the notorious kernel stargazing virus had bugged thei…