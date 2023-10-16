The BBC: Sad Decline of a Once Reliable Source of Information

In the not-so-distant dark days of Nazi occupation, my grandfather used to go into a remote room of his vast flat in Pisa and secretly listen with my mum, then in her twenties, to Colonel Harold Stevens. Stevens, who, like me, had an Italian mother, was known to his avid listeners as “colonello buonasera” or “colonel good evening”. He was the voice of the Allies, and each evening provided precious news to his illegal listeners. Penalties for being caught listening to “buonasera” were harsh, but if you wanted to know where the Allies had got to in their advance up the golden boot, buonasera was the most reliable source. The BBC built a colossal reputation from such practices. This persisted when I was at school when my schoolmates mimicked Stevens’s voice, which they had heard from their parents.

Fifty years on, I could not believe my senses when driving out of Sarajevo; the World Service announced that the Serbs were mortarin…