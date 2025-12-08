Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Mark Brown
As Peter Gotzsche said in his book:

'DEADLY MEDICINES AND ORGANISED CRIME: HOW BIG PHARMA HAS CORRUPTED HEALTHCARE'

"The main reason we take so many drugs is that drug companies don't sell drugs, they sell lies about drugs. Blatant lies that—in all the cases I have studied—have continued after the statements were proven wrong."

Peter Gøtzsche, co-founder of Cochrane and former director of the Nordic Cochrane Centre

Seb Thirlway
Wow. So much Science(TM). Why am I not surprised?

We need a technical term for this "published peer reviewed science" which is actually not new science, based on new data or a new and interesting analysis of existing data, but merely a political intervention.

I think I'm now actually going to buy this book, as it looks prescient: https://www.versobooks.com/en-gb/products/1069-science-in-a-free-society?srsltid=AfmBOoqmZgugKishWzE6iUSZIxIyZIgUqJdWV-zo2MkvtBKAdClkKVJL.

Paul Thacker may have already coined the term we need. I think it was him who already coined the terms "citation-recycling" and "citation-laundering", using the obvious exemplar of Zeynep Tufekci. Both very much in evidence here.

