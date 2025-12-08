Our reader Peter Selley reported a BBC piece called US panel votes to end recommending hepatitis B vaccine for all newborns

This is a report of the US Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP) decision to stop vaccinating all newborns of seronegative mothers against Hepatitis B (Hep B).

The vaccination is one of the dozens introduced by previous ACIPs and was introduced in 1991 when the then-new generation of recombinant Hep B was licensed.

The tone of the article was what you would expect now from the BBC, with plenty of hand ringing by “experts” (all commenting negatively on the decision) and oblique attacks on Secretary Kennedy.

Perhaps the central argument against the decision was as follows:

90,000 deaths, a nicely rounded number - seems a lot, especially for a slowly evolving infection such as Hep B. But old geezers being what they are, we clicked on the link provided, and this came up:

Now we can add 1 million hospitalisations to the 90,000 prevented deaths. That’s a big number.

The piece is mainly a Q&A between Professor Anna Lok and the author Sam Page.

Professor Lok states she does not want any changes as the vaccines are safe and effective. No data or analysis is provided.

So, where are the US data cited by the BBC? Scroll down to the bottom of the article and though shall find:

So we went to take a look at the paper cited.

Oh, look: it’s the same authors - Lok. So, what US evidence did they present?

Hepatitis B surface antigen decline does not prevent death or hospitalisation, and the graph relates to a worldwide perspective, including countries like Taiwan with a completely different risk profile from the US.

So, where are the US data?

There still is no US data, just some confusing statements.

No, no, you silly old duffers, the Gastroenterology paper was published on 12 November, and the CDC ACIP meeting was on the 5th or 6 December (depending on your time zones). So it’s not a basis for opposing the decision as the BBC implied, but it’s a plea for no change.

To the BBC’s credit, the tone of its piece is not as violent as CNN’s summary:

We could discuss some of the background of the 17 former ACIP members who were “abruptly fired”, but we go back to the same question: where are the US data?

There is no trace of it, so where is it from? A US colleague of Professor Edmunds?

Maybe, just maybe, we can start to understand something by scrolling down the paper:

Where’s Professor Ward? We ask because these statements in the paper are based on reference 2.

Which is: Ward JW, Wanlapakorn N, Poovorawan Y, Shouval D. Hepatitis B vaccines. In: Walter Orenstein W, Edwards KM, Plotkin S, eds. Plotkin’s Vaccines. 8th Ed. Philadelphia: Elsevier Inc., 2023:389–432, the bible of vaccinology.

We will come back to Stanley Plotkin (one of the editors of the eponymous bible) when we review the book by US lawyer Aaron Siri.

Oh, we forgot to ask: who funds some of the American Academy of Paediatrics (AAP) initiatives?

AAP was cited by CNN as completely opposed to the ACIP decision.

Well, here’s the answer. The 10 names in big characters are in the President’s circle, which means at least half a million USD; the rest is peanuts.

Yes, Michigan Medicine is missing from the inquiry, OK, but it’s getting a bit boring.

“In its fiscal-year 2023 funding breakdown, the medical school at Michigan Medicine reported more than US$155 million in “industry-sponsored awards” (i.e. non-government, non-nonprofit) in addition to NIH and non-profit grants”.

This post was written by two old geezers who don’t believe anything they read in the media without checking the facts.

Readings

Lok AS, Ward JW, Chang MH, Cohen C. Hepatitis B Vaccination: A Remarkable Success Story That Must Continue. Gastroenterology. 2025 Nov 13:S0016-5085(25)06482-0. doi: 10.1053/j.gastro.2025.10.295.