This post was written by an old geezer who’s been working on this for three decades and hopes that the content of posts like these will be his legacy.

Exaggerating the Influenza Threat - Reflections of a long-time Cochrane reviewer.

I beg all of you who were or will be offered an influenza vaccination to consider the content of this post when deciding whether to accept.

We have published posts presenting evidence that the influenza threat has been inflated.

Sometimes inspiration comes from brushoffs, from people who try to dodge a question, especially in a time-sensitive exchange on the floor of the House of Commons.

The US authorities knew that fraud was essentially taking place, and they bent over backwards to defend each other and cover up the scam. (Read More)

This post was written by two old geezers who regularly clean their teeth and remain overworked and apolitical.

So, where does this leave RFK Jr.?

Politico reports that RFK Jr. plans to ban fluoridation, and the work is already underway. Multiple news outlets repeated this story, yet none of them checked the evidence.

According to the CDC, adding fluoridation to water supplies was among the 20th century’s top ten public health achievements.

“a cornerstone strategy for prevention of cavities in the U.S. It is a practical, cost-effective, and equitable way for communities to improve their residents’ oral health regardless of age, education, or income.”

The CDC states that fluoridated water keeps teeth strong and reduces cavities by about 25% in children and adults. (Read More)

This post was written by two old geezers who have been the object of fact-checking, censorship, and Wikipedia entries. Tom discloses that he shares RFK’s admiration for Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain, one of the greatest Americans who ever lived.

The BBC World Service is an unreliable den of woke box thinkers.

Driving to his dig site in the morning, Tom listens to the BBC World Service. It’s the usual mix of news, views, and old podcasts. Tom half slumbers when he hears stuff he has no interest in, but the other morning, he sat bolt upright as he heard in the folds of the Trump victory story a mention of Bobby Kennedy Jr. (RFK) as somebody who “espouses disinformation on vaccines.”

We have previously written about the BBC's sad decline in politics and factionalism and its propensity to jump to conclusions without doing the necessary homework first. (Read More)