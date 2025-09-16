Every week, the BMJ publishes an Editor’s Choice, summing up what are thought to be the main topics of the issue. This week, Dr Abbasi chose a topic that is on everyone’s mind: whether mmRNA vaccines cause the various types of cancers that everyone seems to be aware of.

He commented on an editorial (by Black and Evans) which had not been published in his own journal.

Strange, the two old geezers thought.

The Black and Evans commentary was a response to the paper by Fraiman et al. Part of their commentary discusses observational studies, and accuses Fraiman et al of cherry picking the observational literature. Black and Evans concluded that (the currently available data) “does not [show] any excess risks of the mRNA vaccines”. As this sweeping statement was published in the journal Vaccine and comments on what must be the most censored and suppressed dataset in the world, the conclusions were hardly surprising. Our readers are well aware of the strenuous efforts by HM government and its “enablers” to suppress any investigation of possible harms. “Do not scare the people” is their motto.

So Dr Abbasi's conclusion is that until the “data” (perhaps post-authorisation surveillance data or perhaps the individual level data) are made publicly available, we will not know exactly what harm mmRNA technology inflicts or does not. However the IPD has recently been released following a Court battle (see "pd-eua” files on https://phmpt.org/multiple-file-downloads/). The petition of which we are co signatories was the main source of data for our Comirnaty series. TTE agrees that the individual-level study published in 2022 cited in Dr Abbasi’s editorial points to signals that were never properly investigated. But the signals are strong and across two vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer). There is controversy, and it is on a global scale. So much so that it is undermining the public’s confidence in public health and is one of the causes of a decline in vaccination uptake. The public is not stupid; when coerced into something, as they were during the recent pandemic, they would appreciate a bit more honesty.

Dr Abbasi cites to the by Fraiman et al 2022 study co-authored by Peter Doshi, pointing out possible signals of harm, but does a wonderful teflon shoulder job of pointing out that Doshi, although a BMJ Editor, was acting as a researcher, nothing to do with the BMJ.

Such is the level of current moral courage of the chief of a once great journal (“it ain’t me, Guv” is the message that comes through the Editor’s Choice).

The strangest aspect, however, is the choice of topic for the editorial and the flood of crocodile tears flowing through the BMJ offices. A journal that once stood for independent inquiry and now publishes personal attacks and low-quality evidence articles appears to be wringing its hands.

The two old geezers are curious, so we did a bit of digging and found a few things.

First, Pfizer and BMJ appear to have had a touchy-feely relationship until, at least, 2021:

“Pfizer and the BMJ invite academic and healthcare organizations with an interest in conducting clinical research, epidemiological/public health research and/or health services research to apply for access to the Research to Publication course with the purpose of improving the conduct of, and publication rate. Please note that Research to Publication programme is not intended to support researchers with improving basic science research skills”.

Second, Dr Black has a reported relationship with GSK Vaccines SRL, which includes consulting or advisory roles, so he is a questionable choice for writing such a delicate editorial.

Professor Evans, on the other hand, claims no conflict, yet fails to disclose his relationship with the enablers, MHRA. The situation becomes more dubious when you read the Black and Evans editorial. It's unclear whether the BMJ Editor thoroughly reviewed it. For example it states “There is good evidence that vaccination has reduced transmission of SARS-CoV-2.” This is appartely based on this paper by Bartsch et al which is centred on (wait for it….) a model.

Evans's assertion to Sky News that the vaccines reduce transmission, without any actual testing for this outcome, raises serious questions. Despite this lack of testing, Evans remains steadfast in his claims about the transmission benefits: "Pfizer didn't conduct any tests, but you can be fairly sure they will prevent asymptomatic cases and transmission."

No tests, but certainty. “Trust pharma” is the surreal message.

So what are we to think when leading journal editors use evidence-free and misinformed opinions to discredit research on harms?

There is a long history of dismissing signals of harm while accentuating benefits that has badly let patients down.

Abbasi seems to have forgotten the maxim of one of his predecessors. If the problem poses a threat to public health, it must remain in the public’s attention until it is tackled and hopefully solved.

This was the philosophy that his predecessor followed when confronted by the missing data on the antivirals Tamiflu and Relenza. The BMJ used open correspondence as a means of holding specific individuals and organisations to account.

Ultimately, the very public campaign waged by the BMJ was successful. Roche was forced to produce the data. As readers of our antivirals series know, the whole issue was triggered by the inability of published trials 'authors to cough up the data.

In the next post we will show how this could have applied to Dr Black’s work too.

This post was written by two old geezers who will stop here not to damage the career of respected colleagues.

Disclosure: The two old geezers are friends and colleagues of Peter Doshi, having worked together for years on the tamiflu reviews. The two old geezers used to be invited to and publish regularly in the BMJ, but that's no longer the case.