Mark Brown
Mark Brown
2h

Thank you Two Old Geezers for your diligence in helping to uncover the truth, as always. Partly spurred on by this, I am reading the just-published book 'Vaccines Amen: The Religion of Vaccines' by Aaron Siri.

Many readers here will know Aaron Siri as the lawyer who took legal action to get published much (but not all - yet) of the clinical trial evidence that Pfizer wanted to keep buried for 75 years.

I am only up to chapter 4 but I recommend this book wholeheartedly to anyone who is interested in understanding the extent of the lies that underpin, and continue to enable, an entire industry.

The content relevant to this TOG article is Dr Stanley Plotkin's deposition statements made to Aaron Siri, on the record, admitting that vaccines given in the first 6 months of life under the US Childhood Vacccination Schedule are reviewed for safety for only days (DTaP 28d, Hep-B 5d, Hib 3d, IPV 3d) whereas Pfizer's 4 most profitable drugs are reviewed for safety for years (Eliquis 7.4 years, Enbrel 6.6 years, Lipitor 4.9 years, Lyrica 2 years).

I understand that the same cavalier and unethical approach to safety testing was adopted with the plandemic vaccines. The illness, including cancer, that surrounds us all may well be testament to this: time will tell.

Siri cites as the main reason why childhood vaccines are tested for only days versus years for drugs is that manufacturers can be sued if their drugs, whatever the adverse side effects, could have been made safer. In contrast, the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, which was passed when drug companies were facing ruin due to legal claims for vaccine harm, now protects them against claims for injury from childhood vaccines. The valuation of the vaccine market has grown accordingly.

No wonder the childhood vaccination schedule, without which a child may not attend a state school in the US, has grown from 3 injections by age one in 1986 to 29 injections (vaccines) by age one in 2025 (see the CDC schedule). The number of similar in the UK (see gov.uk guide to immunisation for babies).

Stephen Due
Stephen Due
3h

From its inception in 1840 as the Provincial Medical and Surgical Journal, the BMJ was owned by the predominant medical association for GPs in the UK, and operated as a means of communication between doctors, on the principle of open debate regarding medical matters (as well as promoting professional interests and agendas). It was by no means apolitical, but it upheld the honour of an independent profession (what is a profession if not independent?) and the integrity of scientific communication and debate. Increasingly today the medical profession is controlled by government and pharma - to an extent that would horrify the fiercely independent founders of the both the BMJ and the BMA.

