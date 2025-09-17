Trust the Evidence

Dan Newell
"This post was written by two old geezers who will stop here not to damage the career of respected colleagues, and consider it strange that today’s cancel culture seems to thrive."

So, cancel culture would include corporate lobbying and media propaganda.

I found Paul Thacker's article interesting-

https://disinformationchronicle.substack.com/p/radical-transparency-susan-monarez?img=https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Fbb13dc2a-79cb-4e81-9f36-8ca48ab9a6f7_1536x552.png&open=false

The main thrust of the corporate push is-

"VPSC Strategy Discussion – ACIP and FDA.

BIO needs to change the messaging narrative from “protect”, “defend”, “maintain” to “support”, “shape”, “optimize”, “enhancing”, “streamline”, “efficiency”, “transparency”.

Focus on positive change; no place for politics; areas of commonality.

Move narrative to the middle.

BIO Communications Strategy. Have built out a pro-vaccine campaign (whywevaccinate.org) based on qualitative and quantitative research.

Plan to market test in WDC (Washington DC) market (April/May)"

and should be accomplished by-

"Need a creative communication campaign targeting:

i. Legislators and influencers (as opposed to directly with RFK Jr)

ii. Conservative constituents such as AEI.

iii Unions (concern regarding Member health)

iv. Campaign needs to both inspire and frighten (potential outcomes)

v. $2M of BIOs $4M cash reserve will be spent on vaccine programs"

What will this look like in medical journals?

