In our previous post, we highlighted the bizarre decisions in a recent BMJ editorial.

However, it gets even stranger when the TTE office raided its archives.

In 2005, one of us published the results of a Cochrane review on influenza vaccines in children. We lamented the scarce reporting of harms in the 14 relevant trials in small children and found gaps.

One of the included papers was published in 2004 by Randy Bergen and Steve Black, based at the Kaiser Permanente Vaccine Study Centre, in Oakland, California.

This is what the evidence table looked like in the Bergen paper, with the omission of a description of the adverse events beyond the asterisk denoting admissions were greater than 24 hours.

Remember, these were live attenuated influenza vaccines squirted up the nose of small children, and we knew the evidence was biased, as we stated in a follow-up letter.

The Bergen et al paper concluded that the FluMist; MedImmune’s Vaccine, was generally safe in children and adolescents. However, we understood that “generally” meant there was something more in the data. We further requested a contact at MedImmune, explaining the need to include non-significant outcomes in our systematic review. The safety data was controlled by MedImmune, which then stated it “does not provide study data to outside parties”.

MedImmune, the sponsor of the Bergen trial, was founded in 1988 as Molecular Vaccines, Inc., and was purchased in 2007 for $15.6 billion……..by none other than AstraZeneca.

While Abbasi emphasises Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "anti" position, he fails to acknowledge the pro-commercial stance of those he cites, such as Steven Black and Evans, to support his views. Labelling someone as "anti" serves only to shut down debate and overlooks the considerable underreporting of safety data that has - and still does - affect drug and vaccine research.

To restore public trust in vaccines, it is essential to ensure full transparency and independent evaluation of the evidence. Back in 2004, we believed that “all unpublished trial safety data should be readily accessible to both the regulatory bodies and the scientific community on request.” Something we still argue for. In the past, the BMJ would have initiated a campaign to support such access; however, since the days of the Tamiflu campaign, there’s been little sign of action.

We would appreciate an explanation for Dr Abbasi’s muddled editorial, what it hopes to achieve and whether the BMJ still supports the pursuit of unpublished trial safety data.

This post was written by two old geezers who will stop here not to damage the career of respected colleagues, and consider it strange that today’s cancel culture seems to thrive.

Jefferson T, Smith S, Demicheli V, Harnden A, Rivetti A, Di Pietrantonj C. Assessment of the efficacy and effectiveness of influenza vaccines in healthy children: systematic review. Lancet 2005; 365: 773–80.

Jefferson T, Smith S, Demicheli V, Harnden A, Rivetti A. Safety of influenza vaccines in children. Lancet. 2005 Sep 3-9;366(9488):803-4. doi: 10.1016/S0140-6736(05)67204-2.