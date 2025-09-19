Our short series has drawn a lot of attention and has also caught the eye of secret squirrels worldwide.

Hands down, we do not know what to make of Dr Abbasi’s unfortunate editorial. We do not think he has done sufficient background work, but we may be wrong.

With the help of TTE’s global network of informers, we thought we would do a bit more digging on the funding of Dr Black.

Dr Black reports his affiliation as ​​Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN). Fine, however, GVDN was seeded by a large grant from the Gates Foundation, and its COVID-19 vaccine research was funded by another very large grant, this time by the CDC.

"In 2021, the network received US$10,108,491 from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for a five-year project looking into the safety of various COVID-19 vaccines given to hundreds of millions of people across many countries”.

Set up in 2019, GVDN has garnered substantial sums of money. In December 2024, GVDN received significant funding from CEPI for the Background Rates of Adverse Events for Vaccine Evaluation in Africa (BRAVE). According to Matt, CEPI gets cash from the NZ government, CDC, World Economic Forum, Gates Foundation and Uncle Tom Cobbley and several private companies, including Nestlé, among others.

Here is what Matt came up with:

Main Funding Sources

Founding donors/co‑founders (public & philanthropic) Governments: Norway, India, Germany, Japan. cepi.net+2Wikipedia+2

Philanthropic foundations: The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Wellcome Trust. cepi.net+1

Also W,orld Economic Forum (as convenor/cofounder). cepi.net+1 National governments and intergovernmental bodies In addition to the founding governments, many more have made contributions: e.g. the UK, Germany, Norway etc. cepi.net+2cepi.net+2

The European Commission is a funder. World Bank+3Wikipedia+3cepi.net+3 Philanthropies / private foundations Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. cepi.net+3cepi.net+3Wikipedia+3

Wellcome Trust. cepi.net+3cepi.net+3Wikipedia+3

Others via the private sector or less large foundations. cepi.net+1 Private sector / corporate contributions CEPI has received contributions from private companies. Examples: Nestlé, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), Beiersdorf, ADX Labs, A Collected Man, etc. cepi.net

These tend to support specific programmes (e.g. COVID‑19 vaccine development) rather than general core funding. cepi.net

While Abbasi emphasises Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "anti" position, he fails to acknowledge the pro-commercial position of those he cites.

There are also multiple instances in academic papers where Steven Black discloses advisory/consultant roles with GSK.

GSK’s internal policies and external transparency reports commit to disclosing payments to healthcare professionals. However, when we examined U.S. “Open Payments” style data and other pharma‑transparency repositories, Matt and TTE found no entry naming Steven Black (vaccinologist) with an identified payment from GSK.

Perhaps it's time to remind Abbasi of the BMJ values that include being “Independent, courageous and unbiased”, which notes “Improving healthcare requires independent and unbiased information, even if this means challenging perceived wisdom.”

How does this value align with a powerful journal's editor's dismissal of those who question the potential harms of any intervention? Whose job is it to close down any discussion on reality? For those interventions lacking critical safety data, what are clinicians supposed to do when advising patients?

We would appreciate clarification regarding Dr Abbasi’s muddled editorial, its objectives, and whether the BMJ continues to support the pursuit of unpublished trial safety data. Additionally, what actions can the BMJ take to return to its core values in challenging perceived wisdoms?

This post was written by two old geezers who are shell-shocked by the list of CEPI funders.