Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alison F's avatar
Alison F
15h

Thank you for calling out the issues.

I submitted the following Rapid Response to Abassi's editorial. It was, of course, not published:

Dear Editor,

Author Kamran Abbasi bases his opinion piece on 2 faulty premises, "The value of experts and expertise is in question again after a recent diatribe by Robert F Kennedy Jr, US secretary for health and human services," and "to put it simply, if I need brain surgery I’d prefer any harm to be in the hands of an expert surgeon rather than an enthusiastic barber. "

But Kennedy has not questioned the value of experts and expertise, and we are not faced with choosing between surgeons and barbers for brain surgery.

What Kennedy has accurately pointed out is the fact that certain prevailing conclusions took a terrible wrong turn.

It is now widely recognized that policies based on those previous conclusions caused significant harm.[1] We were told that to stop Covid-19, we must endure many months of shutting down society ("2 weeks to slow the spread!"), shutting down schools and playgrounds, locking elderly folks in solitary confinement, and wearing cloth or microplastic-containing surgical masks. In the US, that meant putting those masks on 2 year-olds and their caregivers for an entire 8 hours or more of day care 5 days a week. We still don't know what long-term developmental effects might be the result. [2]

We were also told, over and over and over, that being vaccinated mean that you could not transmit Covid-19. Even many months after the CDC admitted that the vaccine did not stop transmission, US residents lost their jobs for refusing a vaccine that could not prevent transmission.

Those policies were all in place based on pronouncements from experts; however, experts who disagreed were either ignored, shouted down, or "canceled," in complete opposition to the definition of "science."

The prevailing experts were not only wrong, but dangerously wrong. That has done more to destroy trust in public health than anything Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is doing in his attempt to restore some balance.

[1] Lansiaux E, Tchagaspanian N, Arnaud J, Durand P, Changizi M, Forget J. Side-Effects of Public Health Policies Against Covid-19: The Story of an Over-Reaction. Front Public Health. 2021 Sep 13;9:696818. doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2021.696818. PMID: 34589461; PMCID: PMC8473612.

[2] https://www.npr.org/2022/01/28/1075842341/growing-calls-to-take-masks-off-children-in-school

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dan Newell's avatar
Dan Newell
9h

"The strangest aspect, however, is the choice of topic for the editorial and the flood of crocodile tears flowing through the BMJ offices. A journal that once stood for independent inquiry and now publishes personal attacks and low-quality evidence articles appears to be wringing its hands."

The Editor needs an editor.

After he gets through bashing Godlee he somehow performs a back flip off his pedestal to write " Lucinda Hiam, who argues (doi:10.1136/bmj.r1858) that we “must work together with patients and communities to build pathways that can move us beyond our differences.” I could read this any number of ways but none of the "pathways" is anything but reasserting status quo control over the narrative. This is apparent by the following- "A good start would be if we based decision making and advice on vaccines and treatments on the body of evidence rather than individual studies, particularly exploratory ones, that feed our biases and narratives."

So.....any questions about "the body of evidence" is relegated to the round file, never to be heard.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture