Our short series has drawn a lot of attention and has also caught the eye of secret squirrels worldwide.
Hands down, we do not know what to make of Dr Abbasi’s unfortunate editorial. We do not think he has done sufficient background work, but we may be wrong.
With the help of TTE’s global network of informers, we thought we would do a bit more digging on the funding of Dr Black.
Dr Black reports his affiliation as Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN). Fine, however, GVDN was seeded by a large grant from the Gates Foundation, and its COVID-19 vaccine research was funded by another very large grant, this time by the CDC.
"In 2021, the network received US$10,108,491 from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for a five-year project looking into the safety of various COVID-19 vaccines given to hundreds of millions of people across many countries”.
Set up in 2019, GVDN has garnered substantial sums of money. In December 2024, GVDN received significant funding from CEPI for the Background Rates of Adverse Events for Vaccine Evaluation in Africa (BRAVE). According to Matt, CEPI gets cash from the NZ government, CDC, World Economic Forum, Gates Foundation and Uncle Tom Cobbley and several private companies, including Nestlé, among others.
Here is what Matt came up with:
Main Funding Sources
Founding donors/co‑founders (public & philanthropic)
Governments: Norway, India, Germany, Japan. cepi.net+2Wikipedia+2
Philanthropic foundations: The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Wellcome Trust. cepi.net+1
Also W,orld Economic Forum (as convenor/cofounder). cepi.net+1
National governments and intergovernmental bodies
In addition to the founding governments, many more have made contributions: e.g. the UK, Germany, Norway etc. cepi.net+2cepi.net+2
The European Commission is a funder. World Bank+3Wikipedia+3cepi.net+3
Philanthropies / private foundations
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. cepi.net+3cepi.net+3Wikipedia+3
Wellcome Trust. cepi.net+3cepi.net+3Wikipedia+3
Others via the private sector or less large foundations. cepi.net+1
Private sector / corporate contributions
While Abbasi emphasises Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "anti" position, he fails to acknowledge the pro-commercial position of those he cites.
There are also multiple instances in academic papers where Steven Black discloses advisory/consultant roles with GSK.
GSK’s internal policies and external transparency reports commit to disclosing payments to healthcare professionals. However, when we examined U.S. “Open Payments” style data and other pharma‑transparency repositories, Matt and TTE found no entry naming Steven Black (vaccinologist) with an identified payment from GSK.
Perhaps it's time to remind Abbasi of the BMJ values that include being “Independent, courageous and unbiased”, which notes “Improving healthcare requires independent and unbiased information, even if this means challenging perceived wisdom.”
How does this value align with a powerful journal's editor's dismissal of those who question the potential harms of any intervention? Whose job is it to close down any discussion on reality? For those interventions lacking critical safety data, what are clinicians supposed to do when advising patients?
We would appreciate clarification regarding Dr Abbasi’s muddled editorial, its objectives, and whether the BMJ continues to support the pursuit of unpublished trial safety data. Additionally, what actions can the BMJ take to return to its core values in challenging perceived wisdoms?
This post was written by two old geezers who are shell-shocked by the list of CEPI funders.
Thank you for calling out the issues.
I submitted the following Rapid Response to Abassi's editorial. It was, of course, not published:
Dear Editor,
Author Kamran Abbasi bases his opinion piece on 2 faulty premises, "The value of experts and expertise is in question again after a recent diatribe by Robert F Kennedy Jr, US secretary for health and human services," and "to put it simply, if I need brain surgery I’d prefer any harm to be in the hands of an expert surgeon rather than an enthusiastic barber. "
But Kennedy has not questioned the value of experts and expertise, and we are not faced with choosing between surgeons and barbers for brain surgery.
What Kennedy has accurately pointed out is the fact that certain prevailing conclusions took a terrible wrong turn.
It is now widely recognized that policies based on those previous conclusions caused significant harm.[1] We were told that to stop Covid-19, we must endure many months of shutting down society ("2 weeks to slow the spread!"), shutting down schools and playgrounds, locking elderly folks in solitary confinement, and wearing cloth or microplastic-containing surgical masks. In the US, that meant putting those masks on 2 year-olds and their caregivers for an entire 8 hours or more of day care 5 days a week. We still don't know what long-term developmental effects might be the result. [2]
We were also told, over and over and over, that being vaccinated mean that you could not transmit Covid-19. Even many months after the CDC admitted that the vaccine did not stop transmission, US residents lost their jobs for refusing a vaccine that could not prevent transmission.
Those policies were all in place based on pronouncements from experts; however, experts who disagreed were either ignored, shouted down, or "canceled," in complete opposition to the definition of "science."
The prevailing experts were not only wrong, but dangerously wrong. That has done more to destroy trust in public health than anything Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is doing in his attempt to restore some balance.
[1] Lansiaux E, Tchagaspanian N, Arnaud J, Durand P, Changizi M, Forget J. Side-Effects of Public Health Policies Against Covid-19: The Story of an Over-Reaction. Front Public Health. 2021 Sep 13;9:696818. doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2021.696818. PMID: 34589461; PMCID: PMC8473612.
[2] https://www.npr.org/2022/01/28/1075842341/growing-calls-to-take-masks-off-children-in-school
"The strangest aspect, however, is the choice of topic for the editorial and the flood of crocodile tears flowing through the BMJ offices. A journal that once stood for independent inquiry and now publishes personal attacks and low-quality evidence articles appears to be wringing its hands."
The Editor needs an editor.
After he gets through bashing Godlee he somehow performs a back flip off his pedestal to write " Lucinda Hiam, who argues (doi:10.1136/bmj.r1858) that we “must work together with patients and communities to build pathways that can move us beyond our differences.” I could read this any number of ways but none of the "pathways" is anything but reasserting status quo control over the narrative. This is apparent by the following- "A good start would be if we based decision making and advice on vaccines and treatments on the body of evidence rather than individual studies, particularly exploratory ones, that feed our biases and narratives."
So.....any questions about "the body of evidence" is relegated to the round file, never to be heard.