Our interest in the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 started when WHO asked us to prepare a suite of reviews of the latest evidence on different modes of transmission.

How an agent goes from A to B is not a detail. It is one of the fundamental knowledge blocks for effective pharmacological treatment and prevention and is the absolute driver of any effective non-pharmacological treatment.

If miasmata spread cholera, clean water would be less important, if measles was not spread via the airborne route in a very contagious way, we would not need a highly effective vaccine, and if SARS-CoV-2 transmission was a slum dunk and masks worked like the UK Health Security Agency review says they do, the bug would have long been eradicated.

We started by asking: how do you define a case of Covid 19? Official science had the instant answer: PCR. We found out this was not enough, as it could not tell us whether a “positive” was contagious compared with the real gold standard: viral cultures. We then construc…