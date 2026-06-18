Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Richard Coundley's avatar
Richard Coundley
2h

The state has plenty of money to house young illegal immigrants in 4 star hotels and HMOs but no money to house aging homeless Brits. The outcomes are inevitable.

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
2h

The last two paragraphs ought to be written in bold (and red!). I suggest that it's time to accept that those in these various government 'health' departments belong to the tribe which prefers virtue-signalling to looking at the points made in those two paragraphs. Therefore more such bricks as described in this report are going to be found by our two old geezers ...

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