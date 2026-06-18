After an intense debate amongst the four occupants of the TTE office, the two ancient geezers decided to prospectively chart the governmental and mediatic build-up to the annual winter crisis, which hits Albion with clockwork regularity.

The geezers intend to follow and summarise the steady accumulation of action and news, which usually culminates in panic, hasty actions, cash injections, much unnecessary suffering, and may be other things going on in the background. To then magically disappear and not be spoken about, God forbid, or investigated for another 10 months or so.

Share Trust the Evidence

We start early, with this charitable piece of news:

What motivates the powerful to look after the weak this early on? This:

The release does not mention any source of evidence that influenza (we think that’s what they mean by the F-word) vaccines affect mortality of any kind. That’s because outside observational studies and models, there is none.

Homelessness-related deaths remain a major public health issue. The Museum of Homelessness recorded 1,611 deaths of people experiencing homelessness across the UK in 2024, about four deaths per day and a 9% increase from the previous year.

ONS estimates suggest deaths among homeless people in England and Wales increased by around 54% between 2013 and 2021, from 482 to 741 deaths annually.

The main reasons for the reduced lifespan include: drug and alcohol-related illness, suicide and mental health problems, untreated physical illness, exposure to cold weather, unsafe living conditions, and difficulty accessing healthcare and stable housing

So if the powerful are really concerned about the weak, what could they do to improve their lot and increase their lifespan?

Here is a top-ten list of non-rocket-science measures. The top 10 are ranked by likely impact on premature mortality among people experiencing homelessness. The strongest approach is not a single “wellness” intervention but a bundle that considers housing, addiction treatment, primary care, infectious disease prevention, and protection from violence/weather.

The announcement focuses on eligibility (”free flu jabs will be offered”) but says very little about the operational challenge of achieving uptake among a population that is often highly mobile, mistrustful of services, not registered with a GP, and difficult to contact through conventional NHS channels.

The policy assumes both that influenza vaccination will materially reduce severe outcomes in this population and that those most at risk can be reached. Yet evidence for mortality reduction remains uncertain, while the practical challenge of identifying, engaging and delivering care to people sleeping rough receives little attention in the announcement.

The bottom line is that the announcement prioritises an intervention with uncertain mortality benefits while giving less attention to measures that address the principal causes of premature death among people experiencing homelessness.

The principal challenge is not establishing eligibility for vaccination but finding people who are sleeping rough, engaging them through trusted relationships, and delivering healthcare in settings they can access.

This post was written by two old geezers who think the substance of the post is to widen the “at risk” categories as much as possible. But the identified risk appears marginal compared to shelter, food, and detox.