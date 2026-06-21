To see how the winter crisis narrative is assembled, one need only look to Australia: Autumn has arrived, and with it the annual return of the F-word.

Last year, Australia was told it was facing an extraordinary influenza season, with more than 1,700 deaths attributed to influenza - an unverifiable figure with unclear attribution.

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Influenza peaks around August, so it’s early days, but influenza notifications are down by around 65% compared with the same period in 2025. Instead of 96,000 cases by the end of May, Australia has recorded about 33,000.

The latest ABC article reports the views of two epidemiologists: Professor Paul Griffin and Ms Catherine Bennett, both of whom warn against complacency and urge caution, vaccination, and even the use of a monoclonal antibody against RSV.

Professor Griffin states, “The main thing we need to focus on is regardless of what the season brings, we can make the impact far less by having high rates of vaccination.”

Perhaps their zeal can be partly explained by the following disclosure statements of Griffin:

He is or was a principal investigator on numerous vaccine clinical trials, including 8 COVID-19 vaccine trials. His clinical trial work has included vaccines/studies involving UQ, Novavax, Serum Institute of India, Symvivo, Tetherex, Sanofi, and influenza/RSV studies involving Moderna, Novavax, Vaxxas, Vir, and Visterra. He received speaker honoraria from companies including Seqirus, Novartis, Gilead, Sanofi, and Janssen, and disclosed medical advisory board memberships for Sanofi, AstraZeneca, GSK, MSD, Seqirus, Moderna, Ferring, and Pfizer; another disclosure also lists Biocelect/Novavax.

Professor Bennett is or was a member of the Moderna Combined Vaccine Independent Advisory Group and Novavax Covid-Vaccine Booster Advisory Board Australia, as well as being on the Australian equivalent of the Hallett Inquiry,

Media consumers should understand that opinions often come from a small group of industry-backed experts. It is naive to think that their financial ties to vaccine manufacturers do not influence public communications: institutional incentives and conflicts of interest shape which questions are asked, which evidence is emphasised, and which conclusions dominate public discourse. Over time, these influences do not merely shape policy; they shape how the public understands risk itself.

The “superflu” story originated in Australia back in March with the Super K Strain of influenza. Experts described themselves as “nervous”, warned of an early season, pointed to low vaccination rates, and highlighted concerns that the strain was spreading rapidly.

Yet, the dominant story is that “flu” numbers are unexpectedly low.

Once a strain acquires a name like “Super-K”, the burden should be on those promoting the term to demonstrate what is actually “super” about it.

They tend to attribute every rise in cases to the virus’s remarkable properties and every fall in cases to immunity’s remarkable properties. If “Super-K” is labelled “super” because it spreads widely, then what do we call a strain that encounters high population immunity and fizzles out? A “sub-flu”? A “mediocre strain”? or a “second-rate-K”?.

Labelling one year’s strain “super” risks giving the false impression that the virus alone is driving events, when the more important determinant may be the population’s level of susceptibility.

Every winter crisis requires a construction phase: The walls do not appear overnight; they are built brick by brick.

This post was written by two old geezers observing the annual ritual by which governments, public health officials, journalists, and assorted commentators transform a recurring natural phenomenon—excess winter mortality—into the season’s crisis narrative.