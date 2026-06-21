Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Dan Newell's avatar
Dan Newell
13h

"I think many people don't really understand how precarious the current situation really is," Professor Griffin said.

So true. Sanofi has had a 14% sales slump in 2026. CSL Seqirus also has dropped by 12-14% and is saying they're trimming there profit projection by 600 million.

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Peter Selley's avatar
Peter Selley
13h

Associate Professor Paul Griffin is a Board Director of the "Australian Immunisation Coalition" - no prizes for guessing their aim -

"Supporting primary care workers and the general public with trustworthy information."

He won the "Gold Stevie Award" for Media Hero of 2020 in the COVID-19 Response Categories.

https://immunisationcoalition.org.au/spotlight-on-the-expert-paul-griffin/

Here he is in action, acknowledging his patrons.

https://youtu.be/UTqJwN9eS38

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