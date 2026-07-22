The role of influenza - Scare Agency and NHS Trusts and Boards

For the past three decades, influenza has been treated as the only recognisable viral respiratory disease. Meanwhile, poor and often biased science largely ignored the microbiological existence of numerous other respiratory viruses, focusing almost exclusively on influenza. The availability of licensed influenza vaccines and antivirals undoubtedly reinforced this narrow perspective: market the disease, and you market the pharmaceuticals.

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But what exactly is meant by the term influenza?

We are not referring to the vague F-word - “flu” - casually invoked by Minister Caulfield in her dismissive reply to Esther McVey MP. Influenza should be defined as cases that display the recognised clinical signs and symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) and are supported by laboratory confirmation of active infection with influenza A or B virus.

This time, we decided to seek answers from the people who ought to know: those treating patients and the Scare Agency itself. We asked the Agency to explain the various ways it uses the F-word (see below).

More importantly, we wrote to every NHS Trust and Health Board in the UK.

Thanks to the generosity of our subscribers, we were able to upgrade our WhatDoTheyKnow subscription to the Pro version.

The Pro subscription enabled us to send 161 Freedom of Information requests in a single batch.

We asked the Trusts two deceptively simple questions:

Q1. What is your definition of an active case of influenza?

Q2. What are your methods used to confirm an influenza case and distinguish it from other acute respiratory infections?

These questions are more challenging than they first appear.

In Question 1, the crucial word is active. By this we mean a patient with influenza-like symptoms in whom influenza A or B virus is actively replicating, causing illness and potentially enabling transmission to others. If interventions are intended to interrupt or reduce transmission, these are the cases that matter.

However, classical germ theory and its corollaries do not fit respiratory viruses particularly well. By the time there is reasonable confidence that viral replication is active, the overwhelming majority of patients are already recovering. Moreover, there is little robust evidence that antivirals, or indeed any intervention other than perhaps basic personal hygiene, meaningfully reduce transmission.

Question 2 explores how Trust laboratories and clinicians determine whether influenza virus is actively replicating and, if so, how they measure the quantity of virus present.

The two questions are inseparable because they form part of the same clinical continuum. Symptoms cannot reliably be attributed to influenza viruses without a validated diagnostic test. Likewise, antiviral drugs, so enthusiastically stockpiled by governments around the world, are licensed only for laboratory-confirmed influenza, not for the loosely defined condition known as “flu”. The same applies to influenza vaccines: they are licensed against influenza viruses, not against the F-word.

For an explanation of the importance of a validated test and quantification of viral load, see:

What did the Scare Agency answer? On 25 June, we received a reply, but not an answer.