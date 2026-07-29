The DHSC Response on Preparing for the Winter Crisis 2026–27

The winter crisis is one of the few events in healthcare that arrives with remarkable predictability. Every year the NHS faces increased demand from seasonal illnesses and the knock-on effects of stretched capacity: If anything ought to be planned for, surely it is this.

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So we asked the Department of Health and Social Care three simple questions.

Does the Government have a formal Winter Crisis Plan for 2026–27? If so, where can we find it?

What specific indicators trigger the declaration of a “winter crisis”?

Has the Government modelled expected winter pressures, and can those models be released?

The reply eventually arrived.

Rather than answering the questions directly, the DHSC told us that it does not hold the information. Instead, it suggested we contact the Cabinet Office, NHS England and the UK Health Security Agency.

For once, we’ll resist making jokes about being told to email englaxx.xxxxxxxx@xxx.xx. More interesting than the email address is what the response actually tells us.

First, the Department effectively says that it is not the keeper of the winter planning documents. According to the response, NHS England writes to services each year to set out the winter planning process, while UKHSA is responsible for the modelling of expected influenza rates. Operational planning therefore appears to sit largely outside the Department itself.

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That immediately raises questions: If winter pressures are a national issue, where does overall coordination happen? Is there a single cross-government plan, or is responsibility divided between several organisations? The FOI response doesn’t answer those questions, but it does tell us where to start looking.

Second, the Department pointed us towards last year’s NHS England winter planning guidance and confirmed that NHS England wrote to services on 17 July to begin planning for the 2026–27 winter. That tells us that planning documents do exist—we were simply asking the wrong organisation for them.

So the trail doesn’t end here. It simply moves on.

In the next instalment, we’ll examine both last year’s published winter planning guidance and this year’s planning process to see what has changed, and what hasn’t.

The pages of this diary are written by two old diggers armed with FOI requests, a stubborn streak, and a determination to understand how the machinery of government actually works.