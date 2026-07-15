Summer 2022 to Early June 2026

Introduction

Early in 2026, the two ancient geezers decided to prospectively document the governmental and media build-up to Albion’s annual winter crisis—a ritual that seems to arrive with clockwork regularity. Our aim was simple: clarity.

It may seem odd to begin investigating a winter crisis in the middle of summer, but these things take time. We needed months to carry out our usual reviews, submit FOI requests, and wait for answers—or, just as often, for no answers at all. Intending to draw our conclusions as the next winter crisis unfolds.

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Our first question was straightforward: what actually makes up the annual winter crisis narrative?

As the event is complex and garbled, and to understand the evidentiary basis for the hype and terror, we followed several strands, which we will describe as we go along in this diary.

Although they appear disparate at first, we expect they will converge as the story develops. We may well have missed some, but these are the principal strands we have identified: excess winter deaths, media and governmental build-up, definitions (pandemics and single agents), prospective plans for managing the crisis and investigations into possible drivers, such as hospital-acquired infections.

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We chose the diary format to record our investigations, findings, and interpretations as events unfold. There are many strands to the story, but our method is always the same: ask questions. If others are asking the same questions, record the answers.

We begin where TTE started in 2022: Excess winter deaths

The phenomenon itself is not in dispute. Excess winter mortality has been recognised for centuries. One of the earliest descriptions comes from John Graunt’s analysis of the London Bills of Mortality, published in 1662: