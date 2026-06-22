​Oh wow! We thought. Finally, we got an automated notice of an update to The Birmingham Public Health Laboratory User Handbook!!! To get to the bottom of how the Scare Agency lab defines an infectious case of whatever communicable disease, the handbook will surely contain the info we need.

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​No such luck, by the looks of things. Scrolling down, looking for laboratory methods of quantification of the viral load, we only got this:

Viral respiratory specimens (green top swabs)

Occasionally outbreaks of influenza occur in institutions. The incident management team will advise when specimens from these outbreaks need to be submitted. Seek the advice of the duty virologist on what specimens are required and how these can be submitted. Flu kits can be obtained from the laboratory (and include instructions for collection).

The sentence looks like a throwback to the decades when influenza was considered the only viral respiratory pathogen by the establishment. But what about all the other agents?

Other communicable diseases

Less common infections may require different specimen types or have less distinct storage and transport needs. In such circumstances, consult with Duty Consultant Microbiologist/Virologist before taking and submitting specimens.

The Birmingham Public Health Laboratory is primarily an operational document for specimen collection, transport and outbreak investigation. It refers to “patients known to be infectious” and to specimens submitted for investigation of outbreaks, but does not provide a formal case definition.

Yet, before discussing a winter crisis, we should first ask what exactly is being counted.

Media reports often speak of “cases” as though they are self-evident entities. Yet surveillance systems record a mixture of positive tests, clinical diagnoses, notifications and outbreak investigations. The media hears the word “case” and assumes “infectious person”.

The brick in every epidemic narrative is the case count. The fourth brick is the assumption that everyone knows what a case is. In reality, the definition shifts depending on the surveillance system in use. Before worrying about the number of cases, it is worth asking precisely what has been counted.

This post was written by two old geezers trying to make sense of what lies beneath the steady stream of messages, emails, alerts and warnings that arrive every autumn, and how they fit into the construction of the forthcoming Winter Crisis.