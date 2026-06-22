Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Keith Dudleston's avatar
Keith Dudleston
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Thanks for this post which, I hope, will be widely read. Confusion about the definition of a case of an infectious respiratory disease is, I believe, at the heart of the "COVID cock up" as some like to call it.

You say the media hears the word “case” and assumes “infectious person” but I think our civil service has a similar presumption which was never adequately challenged during the "emergency".

As you've repeatedly discussed in this substack, the PCR test can be "positive" at a high cycle threshold (Ct) when there is almost no chance of infection. This explanation for vets gets nearer the truth.

"PCR Ct values indicate DNA/RNA quantity, with lower values reflecting more target material. Fewer cycles needed mean higher DNA/RNA levels, as seen where Ct ≤29 indicates high shedding and Ct 36-37 indicates low shedding (so a low chance of infection)"

So some asymptomatic people (but with a high COVID Ct) were wrongly labelled as infectious cases, causing both medical and social confusion and public distrust during the pandemic.

https://www.vdl.ndsu.edu/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/PCR-Ct-Values-1.pdf

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