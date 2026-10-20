Virus chasers and their deeds

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We have documented the central role that respiratory viruses (RVs) have taken over from the real killers; described the various ways in which the public has been tortured, for example by imposing solitary confinement, described by some hotshot lawyers as the cruellest form of human abuse, and explained why authorities in all countries imposed solitary confinement and other forms of curtailment of human interaction.

We have reported the shaky to non-existent scientific basis for isolation, which mainly rests on the idea that you are infectious for a certain time and then no longer infectious, so unable to pass the plague on. The order of release is then signed.