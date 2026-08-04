The Rise and Fall of “Superflu”: How an obscure laboratory finding became the winter’s biggest influenza scare (June 2025–July 2026). Scare Scale 7.

Readers may remember last winter’s “Superflu” saga.

The two old geezers thought it might be worthwhile reconstructing what went on with the help of Hawkeye. Matt’s infographic below tells the tale in full, but here are the highlights.

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It all began with an incidental laboratory finding: a drift in an influenza clade, first identified in the United States and rapidly reported in Australia in July 2025. Before long, this obscure laboratory observation had been transformed into “Superflu”, supposedly wreaking havoc across Australia and New Zealand, generating nearly half a million “laboratory-confirmed” influenza cases.

The story then travelled to Britain—apparently by NHS courier rather than by virus—where public health officials began issuing warnings and the media enthusiastically joined in. The BBC and the usual suspects rolled out alarming headlines, complete with catchy new terms like “Flunami”. Resident doctors were even enlisted to reinforce the message.

Meanwhile, we examined the underlying data and found that influenza activity sat comfortably within normal seasonal variation. Then, almost as suddenly as it had appeared, “Superflu” quietly disappeared.

The obvious questions were never answered.

If this was a genuinely dangerous new influenza strain, why did it apparently skip Africa and most of Asia? If international air travel spread so efficiently, why did Britain have to wait several months for its arrival?

And what exactly constitutes an influenza “case” in Australia and New Zealand? If their surveillance systems resemble those in the UK, the answer is far less straightforward than the headlines suggested.