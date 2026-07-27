You may have thought the two old geezers were a bit premature in looking ahead to preparations for the winter crisis.

“What’s this thing with the bricks?” you probably wondered. “They’ve lost their marbles.”

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Well, for once, it seems the Scare Agency is marching in lockstep. Very much so, read on.

The Agency has released what appears to be the nth update to its ever-growing “collection”:

The best thing about the announcement is that we can finally be sure that, in this instance at least, “flu” means influenza—rather than one of the many other respiratory agents circulating.

The Agency’s piece recommends vaccination and provides a bewildering collection of hyperlinks to reminders, guidance and commentary spanning the past 12 years of “flu” seasons.

And two more announcements to complete collection or updates (so far)

and

Yes, yes, yes but what’s available this season? The Scare Agency provides a list you can choose from:

Point of note the interchangeable nature of the words “flu” when you are spreading the word and influenza when you are dealing with licensed products.

That brings us to the key question raised in this brick:

What is the relationship between influenza vaccine coverage and influenza mortality?