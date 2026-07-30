Preparations for the Winter Crisis 2026-27

In our previous post, we reported that, according to the DHSC, NHS England writes to Trusts and ICBs each year about this time of year to set out the winter planning process, while UKHSA is responsible for modelling expected influenza rates. The modelling appears to have a central role in the devolved preparation for the winter crisis.

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So let’s take a look at the NHS England’s winter preparedness plan for 2025/26.

The directive tells Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) and NHS trusts that they must prepare detailed winter plans covering three levels of pressure: baseline, moderate and extreme demand. These plans should address issues such as “flu” and respiratory illness surges, vaccinations, urgent and emergency care capacity, ambulance response times, hospital discharge, intermediate care and coordination with social care.

Rather than submitting plans in a standard national template, each ICB and trust board is responsible for reviewing and formally approving its own plan. They must then provide NHS England with a Board Assurance Statement confirming that the plan is robust and that responsibilities, decision-making and risk management are clear.

In 2025, the timetable was:

July: organisations develop winter plans.

August: boards approve draft plans and appoint a named Executive Winter Director.

September: plans are tested, revised and formally signed off.

October: organisations ensure early-warning and surveillance systems are ready to detect rising winter pressures.

The Annex provides formal Board Assurance Statement templates for ICBs and for NHS trusts. Each statement must be completed with yes/no responses and additional comments, signed by the organisation’s chief executive/accountable officer and chair.

In simple terms, the ICB assurance statement asks “Has the whole local health and care system worked together to produce a coordinated winter plan?” The NHS Trust assurance statement asks: “Is this individual provider organisation operationally ready to deliver safe services through winter?”

The annex is essentially a governance and readiness checklist requiring boards to take explicit responsibility for winter planning rather than treating it as only an operational exercise.

Essentially, the assurance is a self-certification. It’s a bit like completing a tax return: You declare that the information is correct and sign it. HMRC doesn’t check every tax return, but it can audit you and ask for evidence if something doesn’t look right.

But what about the forthcoming winter crisis?

To make sure we were not missing anything important, we wrote to NHS England a private email and UKHSA on 22 July (the text is the same):

“Dear UK Health Security Agency, would you please send me or direct me to a Winter Crisis Plan for 2026–27? If so, can you tell me where to find it, please?

Can you clarify which specific burden indicators trigger the declaration of a “winter crisis”?

Please note that DHSC answered that they do not hold such a plan and asked me to enquire with you.”

NHS England’s winter planning letter for 2026/27 requires every local health and care system to begin preparations immediately, building on improved performance during the previous winter.

Dhsc Foi 1712447 Winter Crisis Plan Reply 201KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Well, it’s very much the same as previous years. The main deadlines are:

End of August 2026: ICBs and NHS providers must complete draft winter plans.

September 2026: Plans will be tested through NHS England regional stress-test exercises.

30 September 2026: Boards must approve and submit their Board Assurance Statements.

In Brief, each ICB and provider must appoint a named executive winter lead. Plans should be clinically led, jointly developed and tested against both surge and extreme-surge demand.

Integrated care boards are responsible for the overall local winter plan and must analyse demand and capacity, increase vaccination uptake, support people vulnerable to winter illness, and commission sufficient capacity in the community.

NHS trusts must create operational plans, implement staff flu vaccinations, improve emergency pathways, prioritise eliminating corridor care for patient safety, maintain elective services, enhance infection control, support staff welfare, and protect performance targets.

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Ambulance services must meet the 2026/27 Category 2 response-time target, increase treatment and referrals without hospital transfers, and ensure 15-minute handovers with a maximum of 45 minutes. Regional NHS England teams will oversee readiness, conduct stress tests, and coordinate mutual aid. NHS England will also provide performance data and guidance on urgent community responses. The key message is that early, coordinated planning across health and social care is crucial to reduce hospital pressure and enhance patient safety during winter.

So what next for the TOGs? In mid-September, we will send three batch FOIs, one to the same old Trusts and Boards (n=136) and one to public Ambulance Trusts (n=14).

We will ask to see their winter plan, and we will also include 49 ICBs in England.

In addition, we have just asked for the “flu” modelling the UKHSA is going to build the plan on and presumably feed cascading to the aforementioned NHS bodies.

This post was written by two old geezers trying to do a public service. We could really use your help: Whether it’s batch replies or individual ones, we’re expecting well over 200 responses.