Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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MARTIN BRUMBY's avatar
MARTIN BRUMBY
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As an alternative method, you could ask 'Professor Pantsdown' Neil Ferguson, who (no doubt for a 'consideration') will be delighted to manufacture all the data you could wish for.

And his prognostications are usually within five orders of magnitude, of reality.

And he is much better thought and remunerated than you two codgers. Let alone us humble plebs.

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