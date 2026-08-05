Serendipity Down Under

According to Wordcom, serendipity means finding something valuable or agreeable by chance – a happy accident or an unexpected stroke of good fortune.

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So, just as Brick 7 (our tale of the “Superflu” nonsense) was landing in your inboxes, the ever-helpful Guardian unexpectedly handed us another brick for the wall.

The Southern Hemisphere is now well into winter. If “Superflu” really were the harbinger of a frightening new era, Australia and New Zealand ought to be giving us a glimpse of what awaits us in the Northern Hemisphere.

Instead, as we reported previously, things have looked remarkably quiet across much of Australia.

Then came today’s Guardian headline, warning that Sydney hospitals were experiencing record winter pressure and suggesting New South Wales was becoming the epicentre of a worsening respiratory season.

That sounded alarming. So we did what incurably nosey old diggers always do: we went looking for the official data.

The latest Australian Respiratory Surveillance Report, covering the fortnight from 13–26 July 2026, paints a rather more measured picture. Its opening summary states:

Self-reported influenza-like illness decreased;

Influenza cases decreased during the reporting period and remain lower than at the same time in previous years;

GP consultations for influenza-like illness decreased and remain below both recent years and the historical five-year average;

Influenza activity has slowed after an earlier increase;

Nationally, influenza notifications fell by 2.5% in the latest fortnight.

The report also notes that influenza vaccine coverage for 2026 currently stands at 29.3%, while more than 78% of circulating influenza viruses remain a good match to this year’s vaccine.

Yet the Guardian story places considerable emphasis on New South Wales emergency departments being under exceptional pressure, and singles them out as the focus of another imminent catastrophe.

So, what is going on?

Option A: The apparent discrepancy reflects the inevitable reporting lag. The surveillance report itself repeatedly cautions that the most recent weeks are preliminary, subject to revision, and that hospital severity data deliberately lag behind notification data by around two weeks. If that is the explanation, later reports should reveal a genuine rise.

Option B: The relatively low influenza vaccine uptake of 29.3% is already being used as the explanation, with pressure building for a stronger vaccination campaign to bring it up to speed.

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Which explanation is correct? At this stage, we simply don’t know.

But we do know enough to ask the question. If the official national surveillance report is describing influenza activity as “moderate”, lower than previous years, and even decreasing in several indicators, how does that square with headlines suggesting an exceptional respiratory crisis?

We’ll keep watching the Australian data over the coming weeks to see whether the surveillance catches up with the headlines, or whether the headlines are running ahead of the evidence.

Perhaps this is simply the handle that can be passed over to this side of the world to warm things up before our own winter arrives.

As always, these diary pages are written by two incurably nosey old diggers. When the official explanations don’t quite add up, there’s only one sensible course of action. Keep digging.