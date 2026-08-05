The Build-up to the Winter Crisis: Brick 8a
The Diary of Two Old Geezer FOIers – 5 August 2026
In Response to James Jones’ comment
Late last night, we fired off a few Freedom of Information requests to Oz Mission Control and several Australian states, including New South Wales.
Here is the template we used:
To the Freedom of Information Coordinator
FOI Unit
Australian Government Department of Health, Disability and Ageing
GPO Box 9848
Canberra ACT 2601
Australia
Dear Coordinator, I am making a request under the Freedom of Information Act 1982 regarding documents relating to influenza surveillance and testing in Australia.
Would you please provide me with:
Q1. Your definition of an active case of influenza.
Q2. The methods used to confirm an influenza case and distinguish it from other acute viral respiratory infections.
Please answer by email to this address.
If the requests are answered (some agencies may charge processing fees, while others may decline or be unable to provide the information), we’ll let you know what comes back.
As always, these diary pages are written by two incurably nosey old diggers. When the official explanations don’t quite add up, there’s only one sensible course of action. Keep digging.
TTE is a reader-supported publication.
Good luck.
Joe public thinks that "positive" means you've got whatever the test is supposed to show - or not and that it is infallible. Therein lies the whole ethos of bigpharma/"disease"/illness, as expounded by the WHO, the objective being that the plebs will clamour for the"cure".
MSM are just unthinking but essential tools.
That said, so are the NHS and politicians particularly Health Secretaries who need careful nurturing lest they be blessed with even a scintilla of critical thought, decency ( an oxymoron in politics) and/or some knowledge of matters medical.
Follow the money
Good heavens! Will public health officials and the media never learn??? Let's scare people who are possibly having a heart attack, stroke, or other medical emergency from going to the emergency room or even seeking treatment. What could possibly go wrong??