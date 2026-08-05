Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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John Davison's avatar
John Davison
8h

Good luck.

Joe public thinks that "positive" means you've got whatever the test is supposed to show - or not and that it is infallible. Therein lies the whole ethos of bigpharma/"disease"/illness, as expounded by the WHO, the objective being that the plebs will clamour for the"cure".

MSM are just unthinking but essential tools.

That said, so are the NHS and politicians particularly Health Secretaries who need careful nurturing lest they be blessed with even a scintilla of critical thought, decency ( an oxymoron in politics) and/or some knowledge of matters medical.

Follow the money

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Sheila Crook-Lockwood's avatar
Sheila Crook-Lockwood
9h

Good heavens! Will public health officials and the media never learn??? Let's scare people who are possibly having a heart attack, stroke, or other medical emergency from going to the emergency room or even seeking treatment. What could possibly go wrong??

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