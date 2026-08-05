Share Trust the Evidence

In Response to James Jones’ comment

Late last night, we fired off a few Freedom of Information requests to Oz Mission Control and several Australian states, including New South Wales.

Here is the template we used:

To the Freedom of Information Coordinator

FOI Unit

Australian Government Department of Health, Disability and Ageing

GPO Box 9848

Canberra ACT 2601

Australia

Dear Coordinator, I am making a request under the Freedom of Information Act 1982 regarding documents relating to influenza surveillance and testing in Australia.

Would you please provide me with:

Q1. Your definition of an active case of influenza.

Q2. The methods used to confirm an influenza case and distinguish it from other acute viral respiratory infections.

Please answer by email to this address.

If the requests are answered (some agencies may charge processing fees, while others may decline or be unable to provide the information), we’ll let you know what comes back.

As always, these diary pages are written by two incurably nosey old diggers. When the official explanations don’t quite add up, there’s only one sensible course of action. Keep digging.