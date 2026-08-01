The role of influenza - some NHS Trusts

Replies to our two Freedom of Information requests are beginning to trickle in from NHS Trusts and Health Boards.

We’ve already published responses from two specialist oncology providers. Now it’s time for another gem—one that should provide our long-suffering readers with a little light comic relief.

If you’ve ever wondered how an organisation can simultaneously attribute a winter crisis to influenza while apparently possessing little evidence that influenza played much of a role, this reply deserves a place in the archives.

Enjoy.