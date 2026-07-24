The role of influenza - two NHS Trusts

Replies from NHS Trusts and Boards to our two FOI questions are beginning to arrive. We thought readers might find two responses from specialist oncology providers particularly interesting.

Share Trust the Evidence

Before reading them, remember one important fact: cancer patients are often immunocompromised, both because of their disease and because of the treatments they receive. As a result, infections such as influenza can cause far greater harm than they would in the general population.