Over the years, we have exposed all types of bias in scientific literature and mainstream media.

To assess bias in citations of our work, we keep abreast of the latest citations of the Cochrane review of Vaccines for preventing influenza in healthy adults. See the end of the article for the latest 20, of which 15 selectively report or misquote the review.

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One example that caught our eye is a review in Clinical Microbiology that concludes:

“This is an exciting and important era for influenza virus vaccinations, and advances are critical to protect against a disease that still exerts a substantial burden across all populations and disproportionately impacts the most vulnerable, despite it being over 80 years since the first influenza virus vaccines were deployed.”

Before we start, there is the small matter of the authors’ competing interests. Three of the paper’s authors are Sanofi employees and may hold shares in the company. The final author is Jonathan Van-Tam, the former Deputy Chief Medical Officer, whose disclosures include lecture fees from AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Seqirus and Gilead, alongside consultancy work for Roche, Seqirus, Janssen, Sanofi and Moderna, which makes its enthusiastic conclusions look rather less detached than they first appear.

A closer reading reveals five familiar rhetorical industry strategies that subtly transform a review of evidence into an argument for a particular conclusion.

The first aspect is framing: The review highlights the significant impact of influenza hospitalisations, deaths, and the strain on healthcare systems. This framing shapes readers’ understanding, positioning new vaccine technologies as part of the solution to a major public health threat.

The second strategy is advocacy framing: The review shifts from simply presenting evidence to emphasising vaccine innovation as an important and beneficial area of research. The conclusion promotes a specific course of action, changing the focus from “here is what we know” to “here is what we should do.”

The third strategy is the burden-to-intervention inference: Influenza causes significant disease; thus, vaccination is important, and improved vaccines are essential. However, these are separate propositions. The presence of a serious disease does not prove the effectiveness of a specific intervention or ensure that future interventions will significantly reduce severe outcomes. Disease burden and intervention effectiveness are distinct questions needing separate evidence.

The fourth strategy is enthusiastic conclusion bias: Biomedical reviews often end with overly optimistic phrases like “exciting era” or “transformative opportunities,” which can exceed the certainty of the presented evidence. While results may be cautious and nuanced, conclusions are typically confident and aspirational.

The final strategy, and probably the most influential, is the spin: The review cites the Cochrane reviews but selectively presents the headline relative effects while omitting the corresponding absolute effects and much of the discussion of uncertainty.

Readers are told that vaccination reduced laboratory-confirmed influenza by around 59 per cent in healthy adults and 58 per cent in older adults. What they are not told is that this represented a reduction from roughly 2.3 per cent to 0.9 per cent in healthy adults in an average season, meaning that around 71 people would need to be vaccinated to prevent a single case of influenza. Additionally, the review’s conclusion about limited evidence on hospitalisation and serious outcomes receives little attention. By focusing on relative effects without addressing absolute effects and uncertainty, the impression of vaccine performance is unfairly favorable.

The greatest danger of optimistic spin is that eventually people stop believing any of it. When every review announces an exciting new era, every technology is presented as transformative and every intervention is described as critical, the public learns to discount the message. The inflation of scientific claims produces a corresponding inflation of public scepticism. In the long run, overselling evidence does not strengthen trust in medicine; it corrodes it.

The surest route to restoring confidence is not more persuasive communication from industry actors but more rigorous evidence and more modest conclusions.

This post was written by two old geezers who invite their readers to re-read the “Does it Work?” series of posts, which started in May 2024.

Appendix

To assess the prevalence of spin in our work, we examined the 20 latest references citing the Cochrane review of Vaccines for preventing influenza in healthy adults, last updated in February 2018, due to the lack of new trial evidence. We could not check all citations to the review, as it has been cited 2,750 times since its original publication in 2001 (it has been updated 5 times).

The benchmark is the Cochrane/PubMed conclusion: vaccination in healthy adults probably reduces lab-confirmed influenza from just over 2% to just under 1%, has variable absolute benefit for ILI, and leaves uncertainty around working days lost and serious complications.

Below are the sources we identified as potentially misquoting, overstating, or selectively using the review. We are using “misquote” broadly here to include meaning-changing paraphrases, not only literal wrong quotations.

Readings

Demicheli V, Jefferson T, Ferroni E, Rivetti A, Di Pietrantonj C. Vaccines for preventing influenza in healthy adults. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews 2018; Issue 2: CD001269. DOI: 10.1002/14651858.CD001269.pub6.

Source/publication

Likely problem

Explaining seasonality increases perceived effectiveness of influenza vaccination: An experimental study

Reports the Cochrane review as “53% prevented laboratory-confirmed diagnoses,” which is not false as a relative framing, but it omits the small absolute effect: about 2% to 1%. This risks benefit inflation.

Public health and economic benefits of seasonal influenza vaccination in risk groups in France, Italy, Spain and the UK

Uses broad public-health/economic benefit framing. If the healthy-adult Cochrane review is used to support large burden or economic claims, that overextends a review whose healthy-adult findings were modest and uncertain for serious complications/work loss.

Recent advances in the influenza virus vaccine landscape: a systematic review

Broad vaccine landscape reviews may cite the Cochrane review as evidence of influenza vaccine efficacy. The risk is flattening the Cochrane nuance about modest absolute benefit and outcome-specific uncertainty.

Contribution of immunoglobulin products in influencing seasonal influenza infection and severity…

Uses broad statements about influenza burden and high-risk groups. If CD001269 is used to support severe influenza prevention or risk-group protection, that goes beyond the healthy-adult review’s strongest findings.

Vaccination in pregnancy to protect the newborn (several sources)

Potentially overextends the healthy-adult review into maternal/newborn protection. The Cochrane review included pregnant women, but its conclusions were cautious, and the newborn/maternal effects were limited or modest.

Seasonal influenza infection — Epocrates clinical reference

Clinical summaries often compress evidence into “vaccination prevents influenza.” That is acceptable only if the modest absolute benefit and uncertainty around complications are preserved.

Influenza vaccination information for healthcare workers — NSW Health

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WHO preferred product characteristics for next-generation influenza vaccines

Uses the Cochrane review as part of the evidence base. The risk is not necessarily a direct misquote, but policy/product-characteristic documents can transform modest efficacy findings into broad programmatic assumptions.

WHO influenza SAGE annexes / position-paper materials

Cites the review in a broader policy context. Potential issue: extrapolation from healthy-adult efficacy to population-level policy claims unless absolute effects and uncertainty are made clear.

Seven ways to optimise prevention in general practice and family medicine

Cites Demicheli et al. CD001269. Risk: preventive-medicine summaries often present vaccination benefits generically, which can omit the Cochrane review’s small absolute effect.

The lower rate of bone and joint infection in patients with open extremity fractures associated with vaccination prior to injury

Says seasonal influenza vaccine is widely recommended for healthy adults and cites Demicheli et al: recommendation status is not the same as the Cochrane review’s measured effect.

Clinical Characteristics of Paediatric RSV, Influenza, and SARS-CoV-2…

If this paediatric respiratory-virus paper uses the healthy-adult review as generic influenza-vaccine evidence, that is a population mismatch.

A Multi-Country Comparison of Number Needed to Vaccinate for PCV 20 and PCV 15 in Infants

Could be accurate if it explicitly used NNV/absolute effects. The model converts Cochrane’s modest trial effects into stronger population-level claims without uncertainty quantification.

Effectiveness of influenza vaccination against infection in UK healthcare workers

Cites CD001269 as if healthy-adult RCT evidence directly establishes HCW effectiveness in a specific recent season, which overgeneralises across settings, seasons, and populations.

Efficacy of influenza vaccines and its relationship with immunological surrogate endpoints

Uses the review as a generic vaccine-efficacy benchmark while downplaying the review’s outcome-specific uncertainty and modest absolute effect.