Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Brian Finney's avatar
Brian Finney
1h

Re - '.....The surest route to restoring confidence is not more persuasive communication from industry actors but more rigorous evidence and more modest conclusions....'

But, should we restore confidence ? Was it too high is the past and covid related actions together with better information distribution outside the control of Govt, pharma and MSM now gives a new paradigm.

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Caroline Gane's avatar
Caroline Gane
2h

So a senior reporter thinks it's ok to state that he/she knows better about masks and their effectiveness than a peer reviewed and published official report?

The arrogance is staggering.

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